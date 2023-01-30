New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955976/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market to Reach 754.8 Thousand Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems estimated at 19.6 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 754.8 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fuel Stack, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 57.6% CAGR and reach 369.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuel Processor segment is readjusted to a revised 59.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.2% CAGR
The Automotive Fuel Cell Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 113.1 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 54.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.2% and 49.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
- Ceres Power Holdings PLC
- Daimler AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hydrogenics Corporation
- Hyundai Motor Company
- ITM Power PLC
- Nedstack fuel cell technology BV
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- Plug Power Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955976/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview
Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by
Vehicle Type
Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally
Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight
China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025
Fuel Cells: A Market Overview
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players
Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives
Demand for MCFCs
Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the
Market for Automotive Fuel Cells
Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market
Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector
Offer Great Market Opportunity
Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint
Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth
Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes
Well for the Market
High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge
Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction
Description and Purpose
History
Applications
Hydrogen Infrastructure
Environmental Impact
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Processor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Fuel Processor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Stack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Fuel Stack by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 150 KW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Below 150 KW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 150 -
250 KW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for 150 - 250 KW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 250 KW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Above 250 KW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack, Fuel
Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150 KW,
150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel Cell
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack,
Fuel Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150
KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars,
Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack,
Fuel Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150
KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars,
Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Component - Fuel Stack,
Fuel Processor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor and Other Components for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by Power Output - Below 150
KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 150 KW, 150 - 250 KW and Above 250 KW for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars,
Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Fuel
Cell Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955976/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market to Reach 754.8 Thousand Units by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955976/?utm_source=GNW