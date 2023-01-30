New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955976/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Fuel Cell Systems Market to Reach 754.8 Thousand Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fuel Cell Systems estimated at 19.6 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 754.8 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fuel Stack, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 57.6% CAGR and reach 369.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuel Processor segment is readjusted to a revised 59.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.2% CAGR



The Automotive Fuel Cell Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 113.1 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 54.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.2% and 49.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)

- Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

- Ceres Power Holdings PLC

- Daimler AG

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- Hydrogenics Corporation

- Hyundai Motor Company

- ITM Power PLC

- Nedstack fuel cell technology BV

- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

- Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

- Panasonic Corporation

- Plug Power Inc.

- Toshiba Corporation

- Toyota Motor Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview

Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by

Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally

Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight

China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025

Fuel Cells: A Market Overview

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider

Automotive Fuel Cell Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players

Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives

Demand for MCFCs

Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the

Market for Automotive Fuel Cells

Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market

Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector

Offer Great Market Opportunity

Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint

Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth

Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes

Well for the Market

High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge

Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction

Description and Purpose

History

Applications

Hydrogen Infrastructure

Environmental Impact



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

