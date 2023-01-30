New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space-based Maritime Surveillance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414109/?utm_source=GNW

Maritime surveillance is conducted using terrestrial radars, automatic identification systems (AIS), earth observatory (EO) systems, and other passive sensor systems; shipborne surveillance assets of navies and coastguards; and airborne surveillance assets.



It comes at a considerable cost, is scarce, and the limitations of these assets have created large gaps, forming opportunities for space-based maritime surveillance.In the satellite industry, the trend is toward smaller, cheaper, longer life, easily replaceable, digital twin-enabled remote sensing for less expensive and more effective maritime surveillance.



In addition, the advancements in information technologies with machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics has and will enable more on-demand and real-time space-based solutions for maritime surveillance. The space-based maritime surveillance market, worth more than $1 billion, is expected to grow at approximately 6% by 2030, with North America, Europe, and APAC having the largest share.



Nearly 35% of the market opportunity in 2030 will come from security and law enforcement requirements.



The study highlights growth opportunities in remote sensing for space-based maritime surveillance.



These opportunities will come from creating low-cost, digital twin technology-enabled solutions that provide a real-time and on-demand maritime surface picture for quick response and improved decision support.

Author: Arun Mannath

