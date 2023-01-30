New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Power Factor Controllers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955946/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automatic Power Factor Controllers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Active APFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive APFC segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Automatic Power Factor Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)

- ABB Group

- Crompton Greaves Ltd.

- Eaton Corporation PLC

- EPCOS AG

- Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

- General Electric Company

- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

- ON Semiconductor Corporation

- Schneider Electric SE

- STMicroelectronics NV

- Texas Instruments, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955946/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market: Prelude

Automatic Power Factor Controllers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Leading Vendors in the Automatic Power Factor Controller Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Imperative Need to Prevent Power Losses in Home Utilities and

Industries Drive Need for Automatic Power Factor Controllers

Increasing Stability and Improving Efficiency: Key Advantages

of APFCs

APFCs Help in Saving Cost and Increasing Electrical

Infrastructure Utilization

Sustained Increase in Industrial Investments: An Opportunity

for APFC Market

Industrial Investments Worldwide: Number of Investment Projects

and Investment Value (in $ Million) for the Years 2016 and

2017

Global Industrial Investments: Origin and Destination of

Industrial Investments in US$ Million by Region for 2017

Power Factor Improvements Aid in the Reduction of Energy Demand

Charges

Using Microcontroller through Shunt Capacitor for Automatic

Power Factor Correction

High Significance of Power Factor Control for Utilities

With Adoption of IoT Growing, Need for Power Factor Correction

Favors Demand for APFCs

Global IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices Installed in

Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Power Factor Controller

Automatic Power Factor Controller



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active APFC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Active APFC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Active APFC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passive APFC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Passive APFC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Passive APFC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC

and Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic

Power Factor Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic

Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC

and Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial,

Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and

Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power Factor

Controllers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC

and Passive APFC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Active APFC and Passive APFC

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active APFC and Passive APFC for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automatic Power Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility,

Commercial, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Automatic Power

Factor Controllers by End-Use - Utility, Commercial,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955946/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________