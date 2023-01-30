New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Power Factor Controllers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955946/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automatic Power Factor Controllers Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automatic Power Factor Controllers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Active APFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive APFC segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Automatic Power Factor Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EPCOS AG
- Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market: Prelude
Automatic Power Factor Controllers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Leading Vendors in the Automatic Power Factor Controller Market
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Imperative Need to Prevent Power Losses in Home Utilities and
Industries Drive Need for Automatic Power Factor Controllers
Increasing Stability and Improving Efficiency: Key Advantages
of APFCs
APFCs Help in Saving Cost and Increasing Electrical
Infrastructure Utilization
Sustained Increase in Industrial Investments: An Opportunity
for APFC Market
Industrial Investments Worldwide: Number of Investment Projects
and Investment Value (in $ Million) for the Years 2016 and
2017
Global Industrial Investments: Origin and Destination of
Industrial Investments in US$ Million by Region for 2017
Power Factor Improvements Aid in the Reduction of Energy Demand
Charges
Using Microcontroller through Shunt Capacitor for Automatic
Power Factor Correction
High Significance of Power Factor Control for Utilities
With Adoption of IoT Growing, Need for Power Factor Correction
Favors Demand for APFCs
Global IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices Installed in
Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Power Factor Controller
Automatic Power Factor Controller
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
