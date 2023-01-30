Reserve Replacement and New Opportunities Secure Kibali’s +10-Year Plan

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Africa’s largest gold mine, Kibali, is again on track to replace its reserves beyond the ounces depleted by mining in the previous year, while new growth opportunities will also support its +10-year business plan and its status as one of Barrick’s Tier One1 assets.



Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow told media here today that Kibali’s prolific KCD orebody was continuing to deliver additional value with current drilling focused on converting resources into reserves and exploring the lodes which are still open down plunge. In addition, the Mengu Hill, Ikanva and Gorumbwa targets are showing the potential for joining Kibali’s underground portfolio.

“Kibali is a highly cost-efficient operation with its three world-class hydropower stations supplying much of its energy requirements. They will be supplemented by a new 17MW solar plant which, when completed in 2025, will raise the renewable component of the mine’s energy mix from 81% to 93%,” Bristow said.

Kibali’s green credentials also include its continuing reduction in the use of fresh water from the Kibali River and a reforestation program which to date has planted more than 10,000 trees. The mine’s biodiversity support for the DRC’s Garamba National Park is being extended with the re-introduction of rhinos sourced in South Africa. The first 16 are expected in Garamba by the end of the second quarter of this year and they will be followed by another 60 over the course of the next three years.

In line with Barrick’s global policy of employing and advancing host country nationals, Arthur Kabila has been appointed as Kibali’s first Congolese general manager. A further eight key management and technical positions were filled by Congolese last year.

Endnote 1

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa & Middle East, a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

