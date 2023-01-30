New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Managed SD WAN Growth Opportunities, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414108/?utm_source=GNW

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is a software approach to managing and controlling the underlying enterprise network technologies to optimize costs and application performance.



SD-WAN delivers the flexible, scalable, high-performance, and intelligent networks that enterprises need to support their complex configurations, which include cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS), work-from-anywhere, and multiple branch and data center locations.



Managed SD-WAN includes the network overlay (the software portion) and the underlay, representing a mix of network technologies.



The North American managed SD-WAN market encompasses about 35 companies, with the top 4 making up about 55.1% of the overall connections.



Although the SD-WAN market started in 2014, it is still in the mid-growth stage, with many years of steady growth ahead before maturity.



No longer considered the lower-cost alternative to—and cause of the demise of—enterprise multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) networks, SD-WAN is now recognized as the approach that is driving the network transformation needed to enable digital operations.



This study provides an overview of the North American managed SD-WAN market.



It examines the factors driving and restraining growth, offers relevant forecasts, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Author: Stephen Thomas

