UAS technology enables mining industry participants to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals; this study explains how.What makes this market unique compared to other UAS applications is the greater innovation required for its operations.
Underground mines, for example, are hostile environments that entail special navigation techniques, but highly leverage from UAS operations. The study segments hardware into 2 main categories—multirotor drones and fixed-wing drones—and lists their competitors, including software developers, hardware manufacturers, and service providers.
Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry
This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market for the mining industry, highlighting the main factors contributing to growth.Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for the mining industry has grown rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants each year.
