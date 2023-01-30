Global Data Lakes Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030 - 'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Lakes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Lakes Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Lakes estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.2% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR



The Data Lakes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 20.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Lakes: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Lake Tools Market

Data Lakes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Lake Technology

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for the Years 2012 through 2020

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Lakes

Data Lake Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2019 and 2025

IoT Induces Healthy Tide in Data Lake Deployments

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025

With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise Environments, Data Lake Seeks New Opportunities

World Market for AI (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cloud Model Gains Traction in Data Lake Implementation

Technical Superiority Over Data Warehouse Builds Robust Momentum

Data Lake Vs. Data Warehouse: A Brief Comparison

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers

Retail & eCommerce Firms Queue Up for Data Lake Technology

Data Lakes Get Ready to Turn the Tables in Healthcare IT

Data Lake Technology Enthuses Government and Public Sector Entities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

