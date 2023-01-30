Global Data Lakes Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030 - 'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Lakes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Lakes Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Lakes estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.2% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Data Lakes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 20.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$40.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Data Lakes: A Prelude
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Lake Tools Market
- Data Lakes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Denodo
- EMC Corporation
- Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Informatica LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Talend
- Teradata Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Lake Technology
- Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
- Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for the Years 2012 through 2020
- Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Lakes
- Data Lake Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model
- Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2019 and 2025
- IoT Induces Healthy Tide in Data Lake Deployments
- Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025
- With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise Environments, Data Lake Seeks New Opportunities
- World Market for AI (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Cloud Model Gains Traction in Data Lake Implementation
- Technical Superiority Over Data Warehouse Builds Robust Momentum
- Data Lake Vs. Data Warehouse: A Brief Comparison
- Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
- Retail & eCommerce Firms Queue Up for Data Lake Technology
- Data Lakes Get Ready to Turn the Tables in Healthcare IT
- Data Lake Technology Enthuses Government and Public Sector Entities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
