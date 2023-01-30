New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414103/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the gradual lifting of global COVID lockdowns and protocols, global travel and trade flows have resumed to near pre-pandemic levels.



Economic and political crises worldwide, especially in Central America, have also caused a spike in immigration to the United States.



These situations present challenges to border security authorities.In this study, Frost & Sullivan assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The CBP aims to counter terrorism and transnational crime, secure the US border, and facilitate lawful trade and travel.



The study outlines the agency’s most relevant programs and contracts.



In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.A growth driver for CBP-related work is its push toward achieving data interoperability and network modernization, leading to multiple contracts with startups.



However, failing to achieve hiring goals can halt growth.

