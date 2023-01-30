Global Oscilloscope Market Report 2022: A Strategic Analysis - Advancements in EV, AV, Communication Technology, and Space Industries Drive High-impact Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oscilloscope Market: A Strategic Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the market dynamics influencing and challenging oscilloscope market growth, analyzes the competitive scenario and landscape and sustainability, and highlights the growth opportunities for test vendors to consider to realize growth over the forecast period and beyond. Market revenue is the revenue that sales of an oscillator with probes generate. The study does not include the refurbished or after-sales market.

An oscilloscope is a piece of electronic test equipment that captures and converts electrical voltage signals, which it displays on a screen as a digitized waveform representing how voltage changes over time. The user can then analyze various waveform characteristics, such as amplitude, frequency, rise time, and noise.

Because of several measurement advantages, such as greater bandwidth processing capability, storage, and flexibility in waveform processing, digital oscilloscopes have mostly replaced analog oscilloscopes.

Oscilloscopes play an integral part in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-speed digital interfaces, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, thanks to continuous R&D investments in upgrading the capabilities of these instruments. As digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other Mega Trends drive the usage of connected and electronic devices across all verticals, demand for oscilloscopes is forecast to grow.

The analyst also explores the impact of sustainability on the oscilloscope market and presents case studies on how market participants use sustainability strategies to help the environment and advance market progress.

The primary end-users of oscilloscopes are communications, computing and semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, automotive, education, and other (i.e., healthcare, energy, heavy process industries, and hobbyists) industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Oscilloscope Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Key Market Trends

Global Hot Spots

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Product Highlights of Key Market Participants

Recent Product Launches

3. Sustainability in Oscilloscopes

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Impact of Oscilloscopes on Important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Impact of Oscilloscopes on Important SDGs

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Tapping into Startups and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

More Electronics Content in Vehicles

Multi-functional (X-in-1) Capabilities and Mid-range Segments

Growing Satellite Launches

