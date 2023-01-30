New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414102/?utm_source=GNW





With these solutions, expecting mothers can stay connected with their fetuses, and gynecologists can monitor maternal changes and fetal developments, even when the patient is at home or away from the physician.With rising infertility rates, maternal mortality and morbidity rates, pregnancy-related complications, stillbirths, and pre-term births, the market for remote pregnancy monitoring solutions is witnessing substantial growth.



The pregnancy monitoring solutions market has witnessed significant technological advancements and inclusions that enable effortless and accurate real-time mother-fetal connectivity.



With fierce competition in this fragmented market, especially for pregnancy apps, price parity is also a matter of huge concern, with several apps being available free of cost. The study offers region-wise market analysis, customer adoption analysis, relevant lists and profiles of key solutions, and a look at the current growth environment.



It segments the remote pregnancy monitoring solutions into the following categories:

• Wearable fetal monitors: This study includes an analysis of only those connected wearables that are specifically designed to meet pregnancy needs.

• Pregnancy monitoring apps: While there are a number of health apps available globally, this study covers only smartphone-based apps designed specifically for pregnancy monitoring purposes.

• Connected pregnancy monitoring devices: These devices are in a nascent stage of development, with very few currently commercialized.



This segment promises enhanced mother-fetal connectivity with advanced innovations.



Details have also been provided on handheld and portable ultrasound scanners that can be used during pregnancy.



Finally, the study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space.

Author: Suchismita Das

