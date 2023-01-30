New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Separation Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955787/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Air Separation Plants Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Air Liquide SA

- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

- Enerflex Ltd.

- Linde AG

- Messer Group GmbH

- Praxair, Inc.

- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

- Technex Ltd.

- Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

- Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Air Separation Plant: A Prelude

Air Separation Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air

Separation Plant Market

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years

2007 through 2018

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading

Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018

Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in

Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market

Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years

2010 through 2018

Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years

2010 through 2018

Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well

for Air Separation Plant Market

Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region

for the Years 2019 and 2024

Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic

Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth

Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the

Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant

Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air

Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa

Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select

Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020

Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and

China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Air Separation Plant: An Insight

Air Separation Plant by Process

Cryogenic

Non-Cryogenic



