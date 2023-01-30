New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Separation Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955787/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Air Separation Plants Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Enerflex Ltd.
- Linde AG
- Messer Group GmbH
- Praxair, Inc.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Technex Ltd.
- Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
- Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Air Separation Plant: A Prelude
Air Separation Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air
Separation Plant Market
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2007 through 2018
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading
Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018
Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in
Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market
Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2010 through 2018
Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2010 through 2018
Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth
Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well
for Air Separation Plant Market
Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region
for the Years 2019 and 2024
Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic
Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth
Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the
Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant
Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air
Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa
Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select
Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020
Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and
China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Air Separation Plant: An Insight
Air Separation Plant by Process
Cryogenic
Non-Cryogenic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Cryogenic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oxygen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Oxygen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Argon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Argon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Argon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Gases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Gases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Gases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron &
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Air Separation Plants Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic and
Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by Gas -
Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen, Oxygen,
Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and
Other Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation
Plants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Air Separation Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic and
Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by Gas -
Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen, Oxygen,
Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenic
and Non-Cryogenic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other
Gases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by Gas - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogen,
Oxygen, Argon and Other Gases for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Separation Plants by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
End-Use - Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Air Separation Plants
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron &
Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Separation Plants by Process - Cryogenic and Non-Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Air Separation Plants by
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
