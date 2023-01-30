Associa Colorado Signs Management Agreements With Two New Community Partners

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado Association Services (CAS), a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the greater Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, and Front Range areas, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the managing partner for two high-profile clients in the Denver metro area. The agreements call for CAS to provide a complete range of management, financial, and maintenance services.

The first is a well-maintained, award-winning “green” community with 730 single-family homes that started construction in 2002. It has been named Community of the Year three times by the metro homebuilder’s association, and the homes qualify for a five-star energy efficiency rating. Located just west of downtown Denver, the community offers tranquil urban living with extensive green space, trails, parks, and stunning mountain views. Amenities include a community building, swimming pool, fitness center, and meeting and event rooms available to rent. Retail shops, three restaurants, and an office center all lie within walking distance.

The second property is a six-story building with 106 luxury condominiums in central Denver that offers residents inspiring views of the city’s skyline and the Rocky Mountains. Outside amenities include a lap pool, wading pool, hot tub, and barbecue grill. Inside, residents have access to saunas and a modern, well-appointed gym complete with changing and massage rooms. There is also a heated underground parking garage. The community sits directly adjacent to two major shopping districts with more than 300 shops, galleries, coffee houses, restaurants, and cafes. Residents are only a short drive from downtown Denver, while the mountains can be reached in just 20 minutes.

“These new clients are a tremendous addition to our existing client roster, and we are extremely pleased to provide them with a full range of community management services,” said Associa Colorado branch president Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “It was a focused effort by our entire team, and I am proud of their continued dedication and focus.”

