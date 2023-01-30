New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Competitive Landscape for Key North American Vehicle Manufacturers & xEV Component Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414101/?utm_source=GNW

Stringent emission regulations boost the growth of the emerging EV industry.



Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian war have led to a surge in commodity prices, which affected the global automotive value chain.



In addition, economic sanctions between multiple countries have complicated the procurement of EV components; therefore, manufacturers are exploring in-house capabilities to reduce their dependence on long-term strategic agreements with component suppliers.Frost & Sullivan profiles, analyzes, and benchmarks traditional (Ford, GM, Tesla, Stellantis) and nontraditional or disruptor (Canoo, Rivian, Fisker, and Lucid) North American OEMs by their model lineup strategy, platform strategy, and components sourcing strategy for battery, e-motor, power electronics systems, and so on.



This study delves into key platform strategies adopted by global passenger vehicle OEMs and their approach to EV component strategies.



This research also offers insight into OEMs’ EV platform strategy by analyzing dedicated EV platforms in the OEM product portfolio.

