Global Battery Management System Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030 - Entering an Era of Autonomous Vehicles and Growing Role of Battery Management Systems

Global Battery Management System Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Battery Management System estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Battery Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Flow Battery Management System (FBMS)

Global Battery Management System Market by Application Type: 2018

Battery Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Entering an Era of Autonomous Vehicles and Growing Role of Battery Management Systems

Rise in Market Penetration of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Management Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Smart Homes Drive Demand Smart Battery Management Systems

Advances in Li-ion Battery Management

Rise in Demand for Renewable Energy Systems and the Growing Need for Efficient Battery Management

Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)

Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Predictive Analysis to Aid in Battery Management of EVs

Wireless Battery Management Systems Gain Interest

Intelligent Battery Management Systems to Improve Energy Requirements in EVs

Focus Grows on Effective Designs to Combat Functional Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

