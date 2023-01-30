Global Table Top Games Market Is Expected to Generate $4.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global table top games market garnered $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.1 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Physical and mental growth of children Increase in formal game demonstration and guidance Increase in social connection penetration Opportunities Innovation in design and material Untapped opportunities in developing markets Restraints Growth in digitalization and smartphone usage Lack of product awareness

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for table top games is expected to taper slightly globally, owing to supply chain disruptions and the implementation of stringent restrictions to follow social distancing & consistent lockdowns across the globe.

Many specialty and retail chain stores were shut down for long periods due to a lack of working capital in companies, resulting in a sharp decline in the table top games market during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global table top games market based on Product Type, Application, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the role playing games segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global table top games market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the miniature wargames segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on application, the adults segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global table top games market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the children segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global table top games market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.





Leading market players of the global table top games market analyzed in the research include Asmadi Games (U.S.), Bezier Games (U.S.), Fremont Die Consumer Products (U.S.), Games Workshop (Slovakia), Gibsons Games (UK), Goliath (Netherlands), Hasbro (U.S.), Iello Games (France), Indie Boards And Cards (U.S.), Mattel (U.S.), Ravensburger (Germany), and The Grey Fox Games (U.S.).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global table top games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

