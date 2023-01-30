Leading Surgeon at ADR Spinal Restoration Center Announces Presentation on Converting Spinal Fusions to Total Disc Replacement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Lanman MD of the ADR Spinal Restoration Center demonstrates once again he is at the cutting edge of motion restoration spine surgery in his presentation "Conversion of Failed Fusions to TDR and Conversion of Solid Fusions to TDR," the latest installment of the "Spine Arthroplasty Triumphs & Defeats Case Discussion Series." Once considered impossible, Dr. Lanman presented a series of cases in which patients with failed and even solid fusions had highly successful total disc replacement.

One of the cases Dr. Lanman presented was of a 47-year-old woman with chronic neck pain despite anterior discectomy and spinal fusion at C4-5, C5-6, and C6-7. She was unable to get her neck into a comfortable position and always felt like her head was falling forward. Dr. Lanman found the woman's neck muscle to be atrophied and she had a limited range of motion in her cervical spine.

Dr. Lanman performed multi-level artificial disc replacement, reversing the fusions that had left the woman with neck pain and immobility. She enjoyed marked pain relief and increased neck range of motion, which continues even today, over a year later.

The spinal neurosurgeon was joined by the esteemed surgeons Jack Zigler, M.D., Richard Guyer, M.D., Scott Blumenthal, M.D., and Jens Chapman, M.D. During the course of the presentation, the spine surgeons asked numerous insightful questions about indications for fusion reversal as well as tips and techniques that can only be gleaned from firsthand experience.

The seminar is a must-see CME event for all spine surgeons and is of interest to rheumatologists, chiropractors, interventional radiologists, pain management specialists, and other providers who treat patients with chronic neck or low back pain. The entire presentation with films and discussion is available for free.

For more information on ADR Spinal Restoration Center, visit www.adrspine.com. For more information on Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit www.spine.md.

Contact Information:

Brandi Kamenar

PR + Brand Manager

brandi@brandikamenar.com

13109755269



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.