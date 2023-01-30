30 January 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the final and special dividends, respectively, announced on 19 December 2022 (the “Final and Special Dividends”) has been set at 54.95p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 20 January 2023.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Final and Special Dividends and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The payment date of the Final and Special Dividends and the allotment date of the new Ordinary shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative (the “New Ordinary Shares”), is 10 February 2023. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 16 February 2023.

