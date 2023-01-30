New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Military Helicopters Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381491/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Market by Country - China : Rising conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region and several border issues with neighboring countries have prompted the country to spend more on its military.



Multi-Mission Helicopter is the largest segment by Body Type.



Rotorcraft demand is being fueled by factors like increasing military conflict, terrorism, border disputes, territory breach, and violations. To gain a military advantage over the opposition, the regional armed forces are also upgrading the capabilities of helicopters with technologically advanced platforms. China has unveiled several cutting-edge helicopters in the previous years, including the improved Z-10 assault helicopter and medium-lift utility helicopter Z-20, all of which are slated for induction in the coming years.

Multi-mission helicopters are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-mission helicopters can be used for close air support for ground troops and anti-tank operations to destroy enemy armor.

South Korea plans to procure 29, and Australia plans to procure 36 AH-64E attack helicopters by 2023 and 2027, respectively. Small nations such as Indonesia intend to procure 14 H225M and nine Bell 412i helicopters, respectively, while Malaysia may acquire six MD 530 and three AW 139 helicopters.



China is the largest segment by Country.



In 2021, Asia and Oceania spent a total of USD 586 billion on military expenditures. Over the past few years, terrorist operations have increased in nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and the Philippines. As a result, more anti-terrorism funding is being made available to combat terrorism on the domestic and international levels. In the coming years, the country’s economy is expected to be hampered by the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States and the slow pace of economic expansion.

There are currently 4,867 combat helicopters in operation in Asia-Pacific. With an operational force of 912 helicopters, China possesses the most combat helicopters in the region. India and Japan have active fleets of 805 and 554 combat helicopters, respectively, after China.

During the forecast period, China, Japan, and India plan to procure the highest number of helicopters. China will procure 500 Mi-17 helicopters from Russia. Japan will procure 150 Bell 412 helicopters by 2039. India will procure around 102 helicopters, including 24 MH-60R, 34 Dhruv ALH, 26 SA-315, 12 Dornier 228, and 6 AH-64E. All these helicopters will likely be delivered by 2028.

In 2019, Australia announced a Request for Information (RFI) for up to 29 AH-64E attack helicopters to retire the army’s 22 Airbus Helicopter Tigers. Australia is expected to receive CH-47F transport helicopters during the forecast period.

Countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are also planning to expand and replace their fleets of military helicopters. Malaysia will procure six MD 530 and three AW 139 helicopters, and Indonesia will procure 14 H225M and nine Bell 412i helicopters.



The Asia-Pacific Military Helicopters Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 66.57%. The major players in this market are Airbus SE, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc. and The Boeing Company (sorted alphabetically).



