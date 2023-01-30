English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 30 January 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 27 January 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 25,500 shares in the period from 23 January 2023 to 27 January 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 23 January 2023 5,500 45.12 44.92 45.26 248,160.55 Tue 24 January 2023 4,000 45.02 44.88 45.18 180,060.00 Wed 25 January 2023 6,000 44.51 44.32 44.90 267,082.20 Thu 26 January 2023 6,000 44.49 44.30 44.62 266,925.00 Fri 27 January 2023 4,000 44.44 44.20 44.62 177,770.40 TOTAL (period concerned) 25,500 44.71 44.20 45.26 1,139,998.15 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 1,061,055 36.86 31.68 46.36 39,110,211.74

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 1,061,055 of its own shares, or 1.36% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 36.86 euros per share and for a total amount of 39,110,212 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 78.22% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

01 September 2023 Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

26 September 2023 Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023 available

27 October 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

