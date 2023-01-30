New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexographic Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Flexographic Inks Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flexographic Inks estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Flexographic Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Alden & Ott Printing Inks Co.
- Braden Sutphin Ink Company
- Color Resolutions International
- DIC Corporation
- Flint Group
- Nazdar Company Inc.
- Sakata INX Corporation
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA
- T&K Toka Co., Ltd.
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advantages of Flexographic Printing Offsets Other Technologies
Flexographic Printing’s Accurate Colors and High Quality Print
Advantages Score over Other Methods
Growth in Packaging Industry Drives the Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks Leads in the Wake of Increasing Non VOC Inks
Demand
Stringent Legislations and Growth in Advanced Ink Technologies
Drive Growth in the Market
While Europe is the Largest Market, Asia Pacific Exhibits
Fastest Growth Rate
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovations and Advancements in Ink Technology for Flex Packaging
Water based Flexo Inks for High-speed Printing
VOC Free Electron Beam Technology for Flexo Printing
Graphical Advancements in Flexible Packaging
New Ink Chemistries Evolving for Label Printing
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flexographic Printing
Flexographic Printing Technology and Printing Inks
Flexographic Ink: Definition
Flexo Ink Chemistries and Components
Water-based Technology
Solvent-based Technology
UV-Curable Technology
UV Ink: Key Features and Benefits
Curing UV Inks
Flexographic Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexographic Printing: Disruptive Innovation
Automation and Digitalization Key Trends in the Evolving
Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks: Performance Similar to Solvent Based Inks
Water Based Ink and Solvent Based Ink: Pros and Cons
Flexography, the Preferred Option for Printing on Corrugated
Boards
Selection of Raw Material Critical for Flexographic Printing in
Flexible Packaging
Type of Inks for Surface Printing and Lamination
Efficient Flexographic Label Printing Highly Suitable for High
Volumes
Issues with Flexographic Printing
Digitization: A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrugated Cardboards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Corrugated Cardboards by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Corrugated Cardboards
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Flexible Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tags &
Labels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tags & Labels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tags & Labels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Folding Cartons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Flexographic Inks Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) &
Electron Beam (EB) Based by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron
Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible Packaging,
Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic Inks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Flexographic Inks by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) &
Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based, Solvent-based and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexographic Inks
by Technology - Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based,
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic
Inks by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based, Water-based,
Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Flexographic Inks by Application - Flexible
Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags &
Labels and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexographic Inks
by Application - Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards,
Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Flexographic
Inks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons,
Tags & Labels and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Flexographic Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flexographic Inks by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flexographic Inks
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Flexographic Inks Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexographic Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW