Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Flexographic Inks Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flexographic Inks estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Flexographic Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Alden & Ott Printing Inks Co.

- Braden Sutphin Ink Company

- Color Resolutions International

- DIC Corporation

- Flint Group

- Nazdar Company Inc.

- Sakata INX Corporation

- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA

- T&K Toka Co., Ltd.

- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advantages of Flexographic Printing Offsets Other Technologies

Flexographic Printing’s Accurate Colors and High Quality Print

Advantages Score over Other Methods

Growth in Packaging Industry Drives the Flexographic Ink Market

Water Based Inks Leads in the Wake of Increasing Non VOC Inks

Demand

Stringent Legislations and Growth in Advanced Ink Technologies

Drive Growth in the Market

While Europe is the Largest Market, Asia Pacific Exhibits

Fastest Growth Rate

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Innovations and Advancements in Ink Technology for Flex Packaging

Water based Flexo Inks for High-speed Printing

VOC Free Electron Beam Technology for Flexo Printing

Graphical Advancements in Flexible Packaging

New Ink Chemistries Evolving for Label Printing

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexographic Printing

Flexographic Printing Technology and Printing Inks

Flexographic Ink: Definition

Flexo Ink Chemistries and Components

Water-based Technology

Solvent-based Technology

UV-Curable Technology

UV Ink: Key Features and Benefits

Curing UV Inks

Flexographic Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flexographic Printing: Disruptive Innovation

Automation and Digitalization Key Trends in the Evolving

Flexographic Ink Market

Water Based Inks: Performance Similar to Solvent Based Inks

Water Based Ink and Solvent Based Ink: Pros and Cons

Flexography, the Preferred Option for Printing on Corrugated

Boards

Selection of Raw Material Critical for Flexographic Printing in

Flexible Packaging

Type of Inks for Surface Printing and Lamination

Efficient Flexographic Label Printing Highly Suitable for High

Volumes

Issues with Flexographic Printing

Digitization: A Major Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW



