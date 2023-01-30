New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899415/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrodeposited Copper Foils estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Below 20 µm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 20 - 50 µm segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Electrodeposited Copper Foils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- Arcotech Ltd.
- Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
- Circuit Foil Luxembourg
- Co-tech Development Corporation
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd.
- Iljin Materials Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Copper Corp.
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
- Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Limited
- Lingbao Huaxin Copper Foil Co., Ltd.
- LS Mtron Ltd.
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Targray Technology International Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899415/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Electrodeposited Copper Foils - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Circuit Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI
Shielding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for EMI Shielding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for EMI Shielding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Batteries by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Batteries by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 20 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Below 20 µm by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 20 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 20 -
50 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for 20 - 50 µm by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for 20 - 50 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 50 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Above 50 µm by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 50 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
6 Active Players in United States
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper Foils
by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper Foils
by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
7 Active Players in Canada
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
8 Active Players in Japan
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
10 Active Players in China
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE 1
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
6 Active Players in France
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
6 Active Players in Germany
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
6 Active Players in Italy
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
6 Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper Foils
by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper Foils
by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
6 Active Players in Spain
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
6 Active Players in Russia
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
6 Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm,
20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above
50 µm Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above
50 µm for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed
Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards,
Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries,
EMI Shielding and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm,
20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above
50 µm Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above
50 µm for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed
Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards,
Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries,
EMI Shielding and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
6 Active Players in Australia
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above
50 µm Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards,
Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
7 Active Players in India
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 -
50 µm and Above 50 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Thickness - Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Copper Foils by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Below 20 µm, 20 - 50 µm and Above 50 µm for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodeposited Copper Foils by Application - Printed Circuit
Boards, Batteries, EMI Shielding and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Electrodeposited Copper
Foils by Application - Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, EMI
Shielding and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Electrodeposited
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899415/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrodeposited Copper Foils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899415/?utm_source=GNW