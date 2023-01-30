Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Charlottesville, VA With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Charlottesville, VA, location on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2100 Rio Hill Center.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's brand-new Charlottesville location is offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 1. Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through April.

"Charlottesville is our ninth Virginia location," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our team is excited to join this community and provide the folks in Charlottesville with a convenient and industry-leading conveyor car wash. We've been operating in Virginia since 2021, and I'm excited about our continued expansion in the state. We recently opened two brand-new locations in Staunton and Bristol and will expand into Northern Virginia later this year with a new Manassas location."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they sought to build an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class sites, and top-tier customer service at every location. Scott's chemical engineering background has allowed the company to develop industry-leading car wash technology. In 2022, Tidal Wave launched Graph-X4 as their premium wash option across all locations - combining the strength of graphene oxide and ceramic sea gloss coating for the ultimate shine and four layers of iron-clad protection.

Tidal Wave offers several single wash options, unlimited wash memberships, family plans and fleet plans to meet a wide range of car washing needs. Customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Skip the line with exclusive club member lanes and wash every day for one convenient monthly payment.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 143 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company takes pride in its charitable efforts and was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

