Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Drill Pipes Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drill Pipes estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. API Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Premium Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $363.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Drill Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$363.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$406.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte. Ltd.
- Drill Pipe International, LLC
- Hilong Group OF Companies
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Oil Country Tubular Limited
- Tejas Tubular Products Inc.
- Tenaris SA
- Texas Steel Conversion Inc.
- TMK Group
- Vallourec SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Drill Pipes
Grades and Classification of Drill Pipes
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Rising Investments and Technological Advancements: Key Growth
Drivers
Onshore Application Segment Leads the Market
North America Dominates the Drill Pipes Regional Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Onshore Drilling Companies
Leading Offshore Drilling Companies
Drill Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Drilling Activities to Continue Post COVID-19 Pandemic Leading
to Long Term Growth in Drill Pipes Market
Development of Hydrocarbon Resources to Drive Growth
Oilfield Discoveries Propel the Drill Pipes Market
Advancements in Drilling Technologies to Create Opportunities
in Drill Pipes Market
High Drilling and Operational Cost; A Major Deterrent to Market
Growth
High Growth in Renewable Energy Sector Threatens the Drilling
Infrastructure Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for API
Grade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for API Grade by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for API Grade by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Premium Grade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Premium Grade by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Premium Grade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Drill Pipes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore and
Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade - API
Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: India 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drill Pipes
by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drill
Pipes by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API
Grade and Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drill Pipes
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drill
Pipes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Drill Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and
Premium Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 139: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Grade - API Grade and Premium Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Drill Pipes by Grade -
API Grade and Premium Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 142: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API Grade and Premium
Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 143: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Pipes by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 144: Brazil Historic Review for Drill Pipes by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 145: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Drill Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
