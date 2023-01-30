New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Double Sided Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899378/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Double Sided Tapes Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Double Sided Tapes estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Double Sided Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Adchem Corporation
- Adere Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda.
- Advance Tapes International Ltd.
- Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Arkema Group
- ATP adhesive systems AG
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCT Tapes
- Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG
- Gergonne Industrie
- Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.
- Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- Lintec Corporation
- Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
- MACtac LLC
- Nichiban Co. Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Scapa Group PLC
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
- Tape-Rite Co. Inc.
- Tesa SE
- Toyochem Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Double Sided Tapes
Uses and Applications
Types of Double Sided Tapes
Automotive: Leads the End-Use Market with Substantial Share
North America: The Largest Market
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Silicone Anticipated to be Most Rapidly Expanding Resin Type
Double Sided Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for EV Drives Market Growth
Post COVID-19 Pickup in Demand for Indoor and Outdoor Building
Applications to Provide Fillip to the Market
Rising Solar Power Generation Anticipated to Propel Double
Sided Tapes Market
Rising Raw Material Prices: A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Solvent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Melt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hot Melt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Hot Melt by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Foam by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Foam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Film by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Film by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Backing Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Backing Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Print by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Paper & Print by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Print by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Double Sided Tapes Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Double Sided Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Double
Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other
Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Double
Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Double
Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other
Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Double
Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by End-Use -
Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper &
Print and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and
Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper &
Print and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Double Sided Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and
Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper &
Print and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Double Sided Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and
Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper &
Print and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Double Sided Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR 1
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and
Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Paper & Print and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper &
Print and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Double Sided Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: France Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Hot Melt, Solvent and Water Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Melt,
Solvent and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and
Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: France Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: France 16-Year Perspective for Double Sided Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper, Film, Foam and Other Backing Materials for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Sided Tapes by End-Use - Building & Construction,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Print and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: France Historic Review for Double Sided Tapes by
End-Use - Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical &
