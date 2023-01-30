CRN Recognizes HYCU® as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Cloud 100 list, for the fifth consecutive year. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

“Our partners rely on us to deliver innovative data protection solutions to backup and recover their SaaS, hybrid and multicloud-native IT environments,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “We do this by eliminating complexity and giving partners and resellers peace of mind that data is secure and available in the event of what has become an all too familiar problem, ransomware. A heart-felt, thank you, to the editors and team at The Channel Company for continuing to recognize HYCU. And, a huge shout out to our engineers, partner, alliance and customer success teams for their fundamental belief that there is a better way to protect and recover data, no matter where it is located.”

HYCU purpose-built, as a service backup and recovery solutions, continue to address the latest challenges for partners and customers to secure, manage, protect and recover modern applications and data. 100%-focused on reseller and channel partners, HYCU PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Global Partner Program, a CRN 5-Star Program, provides comprehensive on-premises and public cloud data management that is easy to deploy, manage and maintain while minimizing additional cost for software and hardware.

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment