Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $17.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.47.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.5 million and $17.4 million, respectively, compared to $4.9 million and $16.0 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $315,000 (from a gain of $284,000 to a loss of $31,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $809,000 (from a gain of $521,000 to a loss of $288,000) for the twelve month period. Three and twelve month results for the periods ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $653,000 (after-tax $516,000) related to the wealth management unit (The M Group) as a decline in stock market valuations during 2022 resulted in a decreased level of net income for this entity. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



The provision for loan losses increased $875,000 for the three months and $1.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $575,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, compared to ($300,000) and $640,000 for the 2021 periods. The increases in the provision for loan losses were primarily due to the significant growth in the loan portfolio.



Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.64 and $2.47. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $0.69 and $2.27.



Annualized return on average assets was 0.92% for three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.90% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.85% for the corresponding period of 2021.



Annualized return on average equity was 10.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 11.59% for the corresponding period of 2021. Return on average equity was 10.73% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 9.93% for the corresponding period of 2021.



Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses and goodwill impairment, was $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $4.6 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $18.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $15.5 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.71 basic and diluted, compared to $0.65 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $2.58 basic and diluted, compared to $2.20 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.04% and 12.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.96% and 10.92% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.94% and 11.22% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.82% and 9.61% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options along with an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.42% and 3.24%, compared to 2.90% and 2.85% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and twelve month periods was driven by an increase in earning asset yield of 79 and 28 basis points ("bps") as the yield on earning assets increased during 2022 due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by an increase of 58 and 8 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and the utilization of excess on balance sheet liquidity during the first nine months of 2022 caused the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits to increase 19 and decrease 17 bps for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to the comparable periods of 2021. The excess on balance sheet liquidity allowed deposit rates to be held at historically low levels for the majority of 2022 with rate increases occurring primarily during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Assets

Total assets increased $55.4 million to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $223.5 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $181.7 million and fed funds sold decreased $50.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $246.1 million to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with a significant increase in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $31.8 million from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.30% at December 31, 2022 from 0.45% at December 31, 2021, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $6.3 million at December 31, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $449,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.95% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $64.9 million to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $24.7 million to $519.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. Driving core deposit gathering efforts was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $89.6 million primarily due to a reduction in the Money Market Account portfolio coupled with the maturity of higher cost time deposits. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of ten to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.6 million to $167.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.0 million at December 31, 2022 increased from a loss of $1.1 million at December 31, 2021 as a result of a $9.8 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at December 31, 2022 (compared to an unrealized gain of $2.4 million at December 31, 2021) coupled with a increase in loss of $654,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.76 at December 31, 2022 compared to $24.37 at December 31, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.40% at December 31, 2022 and 8.88% at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were $1.28 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2022

2021

% Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 27,390 $ 19,233 42.41 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 12,943 194,629 (93.35 )% Federal funds sold — 50,000 (100.00 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 40,333 263,862 (84.71 )% Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 193,673 166,410 16.38 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,142 1,288 (11.34 )% Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 19,171 14,531 31.93 % Loans held for sale 3,298 3,725 (11.46 )% Loans 1,639,731 1,392,147 17.78 % Allowance for loan losses (15,637 ) (14,176 ) 10.31 % Loans, net 1,624,094 1,377,971 17.86 % Premises and equipment, net 31,844 34,025 (6.41 )% Accrued interest receivable 9,481 8,048 17.81 % Bank-owned life insurance 34,452 33,768 2.03 % Investment in limited partnerships 4,783 4,607 3.82 % Goodwill 16,450 17,104 (3.82 )% Intangibles 327 480 (31.88 )% Operating lease right of use asset 2,651 2,851 (7.02 )% Deferred tax asset 6,868 2,946 133.13 % Other assets 7,640 9,193 (16.89 )% TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,996,207 $ 1,940,809 2.85 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,037,397 $ 1,126,955 (7.95 )% Noninterest-bearing deposits 519,063 494,360 5.00 % Total deposits 1,556,460 1,621,315 (4.00 )% Short-term borrowings 153,349 5,747 2,568.33 % Long-term borrowings 102,783 125,963 (18.40 )% Accrued interest payable 603 651 (7.37 )% Operating lease liability 2,708 2,898 (6.56 )% Other liabilities 12,639 11,961 5.67 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,828,542 1,768,535 3.39 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,566,810 and 7,550,272 shares issued; 7,056,585 and 7,070,047 shares outstanding 42,039 41,945 0.22 % Additional paid-in capital 54,252 53,795 0.85 % Retained earnings 98,147 89,761 9.34 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain: Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities (9,819 ) 2,373 (513.78 )% Defined benefit plan (4,139 ) (3,485 ) (18.77 )% Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225 (12,815 ) (12,115 ) 5.78 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 167,665 172,274 (2.68 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,996,207 $ 1,940,809 2.85 %



PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2022

2021

% Change 2022

2021

% Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 16,973 $ 13,406 26.61 % $ 58,682 $ 53,232 10.24 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,084 790 37.22 % 3,634 3,281 10.76 % Tax-exempt 229 160 43.13 % 823 655 25.65 % Dividend and other interest income 319 343 (7.00 )% 1,789 1,246 43.58 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 18,605 14,699 26.57 % 64,928 58,414 11.15 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,499 1,064 40.88 % 3,690 5,545 (33.45 )% Short-term borrowings 978 2 n/m 1,007 9 n/m Long-term borrowings 580 712 (18.54 )% 2,451 3,142 (21.99 )% TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,057 1,778 71.93 % 7,148 8,696 (17.80 )% NET INTEREST INCOME 15,548 12,921 20.33 % 57,780 49,718 16.22 % PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR LOAN LOSSES 575 (300 ) 291.67 % 1,910 640 198.44 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,973 13,221 13.25 % 55,870 49,078 13.84 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 540 485 11.34 % 2,103 1,703 23.49 % Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale (51 ) 376 (113.56 )% (219 ) 699 (131.33 )% Net equity securities gains (losses} 12 (16 ) 175.00 % (146 ) (40 ) (265.00 )% Bank-owned life insurance 163 302 (46.03 )% 664 916 (27.51 )% Gain on sale of loans 226 440 (48.64 )% . 1,131 2,474 (54.28 )% Insurance commissions 105 117 (10.26 )% 491 553 (11.21 )% Brokerage commissions 120 188 (36.17 )% 620 851 (27.14 )% Loan broker income 324 715 (54.69 )% 1,674 2,164 (22.64 )% Debit card income 384 345 11.30 % 1,464 1,511 (3.11 )% Other 258 243 6.17 % 931 838 11.10 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,081 3,195 (34.87 )% 8,713 11,669 (25.33 )% NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,846 5,907 (1.03 )% 24,267 23,014 5.44 % Occupancy 700 771 (9.21 )% 3,080 3,209 (4.02 )% Furniture and equipment 834 859 (2.91 )% 3,288 3,522 (6.64 )% Software amortization 180 236 (23.73 )% 840 868 (3.23 )% Pennsylvania shares tax 333 253 31.62 % 1,452 1,350 7.56 % Professional fees 688 550 25.09 % 2,434 2,432 0.08 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 248 258 (3.88 )% 938 963 (2.60 )% Marketing 255 111 129.73 % 690 545 26.61 % Intangible amortization 35 44 (20.45 )% 154 191 (19.37 )% Goodwill impairment 653 — n/a 653 — n/a Other 1,479 1,270 16.46 % 5,202 4,811 8.13 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,251 10,259 9.67 % 42,998 40,905 5.12 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,803 6,157 (5.75 )% 21,585 19,842 8.78 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,294 1,278 1.25 % 4,163 3,794 9.73 % NET INCOME $ 4,509 $ 4,879 (7.58 )% $ 17,422 $ 16,048 8.56 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — % — 15 (100.00 )% NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 4,509 $ 4,879 (7.58 )% $ 17,422 $ 16,033 8.66 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.64 $ 0.69 (7.25 )% $ 2.47 $ 2.27 8.81 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.64 $ 0.69 (7.25 )% $ 2.47 $ 2.27 8.81 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,055,181 7,068,327 (0.19 )% 7,059,437 7,061,818 (0.03 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,055,181 7,068,327 (0.19 )% 7,059,437 7,061,818 (0.03 )%

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 61,756 $ 408 2.62 % $ 46,583 $ 317 2.70 % All other loans 1,546,338 16,651 4.27 % 1,320,972 13,156 3.95 % Total loans (2) 1,608,094 17,059 4.21 % 1,367,555 13,473 3.91 % Federal funds sold — — — % 47,391 85 0.71 % Taxable securities 167,405 1,329 3.22 % 148,434 978 2.67 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 41,167 290 2.86 % 38,043 202 2.15 % Total securities 208,572 1,619 3.15 % 186,477 1,180 2.57 % Interest-bearing deposits 5,797 74 5.06 % 184,591 70 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 1,822,463 18,752 4.09 % 1,786,014 14,808 3.30 % Other assets 128,084 130,859 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,950,547 $ 1,916,873 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 249,793 66 0.10 % $ 233,791 22 0.04 % Super Now deposits 385,060 623 0.64 % 345,653 206 0.24 % Money market deposits 268,519 509 0.75 % 301,651 211 0.28 % Time deposits 144,491 301 0.83 % 218,260 625 1.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,047,863 1,499 0.57 % 1,099,355 1,064 0.38 % Short-term borrowings 97,585 978 3.98 % 7,255 2 0.11 % Long-term borrowings 102,814 580 2.24 % 125,991 712 2.25 % Total borrowings 200,399 1,558 3.09 % 133,246 714 2.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,248,262 3,057 0.97 % 1,232,601 1,778 0.57 % Demand deposits 517,977 496,478 Other liabilities 19,151 19,463 Shareholders’ equity 165,157 168,331 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,950,547 $ 1,916,873 Interest rate spread (3) 3.12 % 2.73 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 15,695 3.42 % $ 13,030 2.90 %

Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 18,605 $ 14,699 Total interest expense 3,057 1,778 Net interest income (GAAP) 15,548 12,921 Tax equivalent adjustment 147 109 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 15,695 $ 13,030

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 55,364 $ 1,441 2.60 % $ 46,312 $ 1,308 2.82 % All other loans 1,439,550 57,544 4.00 % 1,299,321 52,199 4.02 % Total loans (2) 1,494,914 58,985 3.95 % 1,345,633 53,507 3.98 % Federal funds sold 32,863 465 1.41 % 28,395 202 0.71 % Taxable securities 156,584 4,455 2.88 % 148,066 4,083 2.80 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 44,301 1,042 2.38 % 36,993 829 2.27 % Total securities 200,885 5,497 2.77 % 185,059 4,912 2.69 % Interest-bearing deposits 74,401 503 0.68 % 201,273 242 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,803,063 65,450 3.63 % 1,760,360 58,863 3.35 % Other assets 128,213 129,582 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,931,276 $ 1,889,942 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 247,003 138 0.06 % $ 225,637 116 0.05 % Super Now deposits 387,370 1,344 0.35 % 307,446 900 0.29 % Money market deposits 289,820 1,105 0.38 % 305,883 972 0.32 % Time deposits 161,982 1,103 0.68 % 244,341 3,557 1.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,086,175 3,690 0.34 % 1,083,307 5,545 0.51 % Short-term borrowings 29,315 1,007 3.44 % 7,178 9 0.13 % Long-term borrowings 110,027 2,451 2.23 % 135,474 3,142 2.32 % Total borrowings 139,342 3,458 2.48 % 142,652 3,151 2.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,225,517 7,148 0.58 % 1,225,959 8,696 0.71 % Demand deposits 519,189 478,984 Other liabilities 24,182 23,568 Shareholders’ equity 162,388 161,431 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,931,276 $ 1,889,942 Interest rate spread (3) 3.05 % 2.64 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 58,302 3.24 % $ 50,167 2.85 %

Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 64,928 $ 58,414 Total interest expense 7,148 8,696 Net interest income 57,780 49,718 Tax equivalent adjustment 522 449 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 58,302 $ 50,167





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Operating Data Net income $ 4,509 $ 5,250 $ 4,231 $ 3,432 $ 4,879 Net interest income 15,548 15,532 13,847 12,853 12,921 Provision (credit) for loan losses 575 855 330 150 (300 ) Net security (losses) gains (39 ) (211 ) (54 ) (61 ) 360 Non-interest income, excluding net security (losses) gains 2,120 2,294 2,191 2,473 2,835 Non-interest expense 11,251 10,320 10,420 11,007 10,259 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.47 % 3.12 % 2.93 % 2.90 % Annualized return on average assets 0.92 % 1.09 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.02 % Annualized return on average equity 10.92 % 12.61 % 10.15 % 8.17 % 11.59 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% 0.09 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) 149 37 (40 ) 303 81 Efficiency ratio 59.79 % 57.70 % 64.72 % 71.53 % 64.83 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per share 0.64 0.74 0.60 0.49 0.69 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 23.76 23.32 23.56 23.81 24.37 Common stock price: High 26.89 24.29 24.35 24.67 24.65 Low 23.15 22.02 22.34 23.64 23.50 Close 26.62 22.91 23.09 24.43 23.65 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,055 7,051 7,059 7,073 7,068 Fully Diluted 7,055 7,051 7,059 7,073 7,068 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,567 7,563 7,559 7,555 7,550 Treasury (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (480 ) (480 )





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,996,207 $ 1,905,116 $ 1,891,806 $ 1,916,809 $ 1,940,809 Loans, net 1,624,094 1,545,489 1,474,739 1,391,943 1,377,971 Goodwill 16,450 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 327 361 396 437 480 Total deposits 1,556,460 1,590,415 1,589,579 1,612,395 1,621,315 Noninterest-bearing 519,063 537,403 524,288 514,130 494,360 Savings 247,952 249,532 249,057 245,661 236,312 NOW 372,574 392,140 353,102 379,838 366,399 Money Market 270,589 268,532 309,453 299,166 318,877 Time Deposits 146,282 142,808 153,679 173,600 205,367 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,037,397 1,053,012 1,065,291 1,098,265 1,126,955 Core deposits* 1,410,178 1,447,607 1,435,900 1,438,795 1,415,948 Shareholders’ equity 167,665 164,489 166,054 168,427 172,274 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 4,890 $ 5,743 $ 5,100 $ 5,281 $ 6,250 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses 15,637 15,211 14,393 14,023 14,176 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 319.78 % 264.86 % 282.22 % 265.54 % 226.82 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.45 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.40 % 8.63 % 8.78 % 8.79 % 8.88 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)