Cosmetic Dermatology Group Announces They Are Relocating Enterprise Office

Alabama based Dermatology Specialists wishes to inform the community that they are relocating their Enterprise offices. With over 20 offices in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, Dermatology Specialists aims to provide an exceptional experience for anyone seeking the best skin care possible. To learn more about their services, visit the website.

Begining the 30th of January, 2023, the Enterprise, Alabama branch of Dermatology Specialists will be relocating to their new 5,400 square foot offices at 102 Jackson St Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. The new location is located just two miles from their current location at 612 North Main Street, and it will offer a comprehensive array of services. This includes general, medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. The company is pleased to report that the new location will also feature an on-site medical spa.

Additionally, the on-site Aqua Medical Spa has been specifically designed to bring patients the perfect balance of care combined with the expertise of a team of highly trained, physician-supervised aestheticians and staff committed to offering the most advanced treatments in skin care. Aqua Medical Spa provides treatments aimed to rejuvenate, regenerate, and reduce. These treatments include laser treatments, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning, hair replacement and restoration, facials, chemical peels, skin tightening, waxing, and more.

Administering the treatments at the Enterprise branch of Dermatology Specialists is an excellent team of providers, led by board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Stricker, who has been practicing medicine in the Wiregrass for more than eight years. With him are board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Bart Wilkison; certified physician assistant Amanda Day; certified nurse practitioner Nichole Prestwood; and licensed aesthetician Alexis Harris.

“Everyone here at the Dermatology Specialists loves serving the Enterprise community, and we are so excited for this new, larger location. Thanks to the extra space, our team will be able to expand the services we provide to include a physician-supervised medical spa and serve more of the community,” said Dr. Stricker. “For our team, providing outstanding patient care means more to us than just practicing good medicine. It involves listening to our patients and continuing to improve so that every experience is a positive one. Our new location is just one more improvement meant to ease some of the tension from our patients.”

Dermatology Specialists’ dedication to providing high quality treatments for their patients has earned them great praise from their patients in Enterprise, Alabama and across the country. Katie H. says in her Google review, “As a person who gets anxiety going to the doctors, Dermatology Specialists of Alabama’s Enterprise office made all my worries fade away. Amanda Day made the visit easy and was super kind! The receptionist was amazing and kind from the moment I opened the door. The nurse was sweet and amazing at her job as well!”

Those who are interested in learning more about the services offered by Dermatology Specialists of Alabama or want to schedule an appointment should visit their website to get started. The clinic also encourages interested patients to get in touch via phone or email for any questions or concerns. Social media users can also check out the Facebook page or their Instagram profile to keep up to date with their latest news and announcements. The full-service, physician-owned dermatology practice offers comprehensive dermatology care that covers comprehensive skin exams, screening, diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, Mohs micrographic surgery, Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) for nonmelanoma skin cancer, and much more.

