GREATER GOOD CHARITIES TEAMS UP WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND HILL’S PET NUTRITION FOR THE 2023 SHELTER BOWL TO SUPPORT PETS IN NEED

Seattle, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities is teaming up with Boehringer Ingelheim and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for the global nonprofit’s annual Shelter Bowl event. The event will donate millions of nutritious pet meals and thousands of doses of NexGard® (afoxolaner) and HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) to animal welfare organizations across the country. Boehringer Ingelheim and Hill’s Pet Nutrition will match every donation made to the Shelter Bowl between February 6 through February 12, 2023, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

“Currently, animal shelters are facing economic hardships, staffing and veterinarian shortages, causing restrictions in their ability to care for pets,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “The Shelter Bowl will help animal welfare organizations feed their shelter pets and protect them from fleas and ticks, making it a win-win situation.”

This year’s Shelter Bowl pre-game, which runs January 23 through February 12, 2023, asks participants to “kick a field goal” for shelter pets by submitting their email address to generate a free product donation. The product donations that will go to animal welfare organizations include nutritious, science-led pet food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition and doses of NexGard® (afoxolaner) and HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) from Boehringer Ingelheim.

"As many shelters continue to be under-resourced and are experiencing rising intake rates, we are proud to lend our support to Greater Good Charities and this year’s Shelter Bowl”, said Nicki Baty, President of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. “For more than two decades, Hill's has helped millions of shelter pets find homes through our Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, and we look forward to seeing the impact our collective work can yield this year in our joint mission to help end pet homelessness.”

“We’re happy to support this impactful program, continuing our long and successful relationship with Greater Good Charities,” said Shawn Hooker, Vice President and Head of US Pet Business, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA. “It’s our wish for every shelter animal to find its forever home, and preventive health care significantly increases adoptions.”

Shelter Bowl donations will be distributed by the Greater Good Charities’ network. To learn more or to donate to the Shelter Bowl please visit: https://greatergood.org/shelter-bowl-feed-protect-shelter-animals





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: NexGard® (afoxolaner) is for use in dogs only and is safe for dogs 8 weeks or older and weighing 4 pounds or more. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include vomiting, itching, lethargy, diarrhea, and lack of appetite. The safe use of NexGard in pregnant, breeding, or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. For more information, click here for full prescribing information, speak with your vet, call 888-6374251 or visit NexGardForPets.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) is well tolerated and safe in dogs 6 weeks or older. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Following the use of HEARTGARD Plus, digestive, and neurologic side effects have been reported. For more information, speak with your vet, call 888-637-4251 or visit HEARTGARD.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well- being of companion animals and livestock. As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has deep roots in the U.S. From a start in St. Joseph, Missouri, more than 100 years ago, it has grown to encompass seven sites. The Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health portfolio contains widely used and well-respected vaccines, parasite-control products and therapeutics for pets, horses and livestock including NexGard®, HEARTGARD®, Pyramid®, Presponse®, VAXXITEK®, CircoFLEX®, and Prascend®. Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA at www.bi-animalhealth.com.

About Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products, nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com. To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit HillsFoodShelterLove.com.