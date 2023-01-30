Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Ranks #28 on 2023 OTCQX Best 50

WOOSTER, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it was named to the 2023 OTCQX Best 50. In January 2023, OTCQX ranked Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. 28th on its 2023 OTCQX Best 50. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.



“Wayne Savings is honored to have made the OTCQX Best 50 list for the first time,” said James R. VanSickle, President and CEO. “We have worked very hard over the last few years to improve our financial results and become a top performing community bank. The recognition of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock as one of the top 50 companies traded on the OTCQX market is validation for our dedicated team of community bankers. It is an honor to be included with this group of high-performing companies. We will continue to strive for enhanced shareholder value in 2023 and beyond.”

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has thirteen full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, Washingtonville, and Dalton Ohio. The Bank also has a loan production office in Canfield, Ohio. At December 31, 2022, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $729.8 million, deposits of $605.8 million, and stockholders’ equity of $44.7 million.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income, competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income, changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in documents filed by the Company from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

