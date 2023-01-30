Global Electronic Manufacturing Services [EMS] Market Size To Grow USD 790 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 6%

New York, United States , Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Manufacturing Services [EMS] Market Size is to grow from USD 500 billion in 2021 to USD 790 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electronic manufacturing services [EMS] by different industries such as computer, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and others is the key driving factor.

Electronics manufacturing services [EMS] or electronics contract manufacturing [ECM] companies design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components, printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The majority of electronic manufacturing services [EMS] companies concentrated on printed circuit board fabrication, leaving system assembly to OEMs. Electronic manufacturing services [EMS] firms largely despised industries other than information processing (computers) and communications. In recent years, EMS providers have shifted to low-cost geographic areas, adopted non-traditional industries such as consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and instrumentation, and added widely spaced capabilities including everything from design and ODM to system assembly, test, delivery, and logistics, warranty and repair, network services, software and silicon design, and customer service. These initiatives are anticipated to boost OEMs for strategic cooperation and joint effort with market players to meet their demands.

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services [EMS] Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Electronics Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Test & Development Implementation, Logistics Services, Others), By Application Type (Computer, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Robotics, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The electronic manufacturing segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on service type, the global electronic manufacturing services [EMS] market is segmented into electronic manufacturing, engineering services, test & development implementation, logistics services, and others. Among these, the electronic manufacturing segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart home devices in developed economies, with the United States capturing the major share of the market, is largely responsible for the growth. The electronic manufacturing services entail radiofrequency and wireless device manufacturing, optoelectronics services, and microelectronics devices for current smart home trends.

The IT & Telecom segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application type, the global electronic manufacturing services [EMS] market is segmented into computer, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, IT & Telecom, automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and others. Among these, the IT & Telecom segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period owing to the initiative imposed by Governments throughout the world. Furthermore, this initiative has driven the demand for computers, consumer electronics, and communication devices, thus accelerating the global electronic manufacturing services [EMS] market in the IT & Telecom segment.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the largest market share of 41%.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with a market share of 41% and is expected to continue its influence over the forecast period. China is one of the major providers of electronic manufacturing services [EMS] in the world, due to its monopolization in the consumer electronics, semiconductor, and other telecommunications devices and equipment manufacturing industries. In addition, the players' expansion in Asian countries is driving market growth.

North America is expected to experience significant growth over the predicted future. North America's potent economic state enables it to make substantial investments in research and development. The rising electronics penetration framework and the rapid development of infrastructural application electronics in conductors, solar devices, and sensors in high-end machines and space vehicles are anticipated to drive market growth in the forthcoming.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Sanmina Corporation, Vinatronic Inc., Inventec, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, Bharat FIH - A Foxconn Technology Group, SIIX Corporation, Benchmark Electronics Inc., Flex Ltd, Quanta Computers Inc., Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Kimball Electronics Inc., Jabil Inc., Celestica Inc., Wistron Corporation, General Electric Company, Argus Systems, Plexus Corporation, Sparton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Integrated Microelectronics Inc., Venture Corporation Limited, Elin Electronics Ltd, Rohm Semiconductor, Asteelflash, Creation Technologies LP, Key Tronics EMS, Fabrinet, COMPAL Inc. and Others.

Recent Development

In April 2021, Jabil Inc. introduced the availability of a patent-pending, innovative new additive material, Jabil PA 0600, that delivers the high strength and stiffness required for demanding aerospace, automotive, and industrial manufacturing applications.

In October 2021, Celestica Inc. acquired PCI Private Limited, a Singapore-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, to develop its telematics, IoT, embedded systems, and human-machine interface.

