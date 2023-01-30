Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market Size to Hit US$ 38.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 15.5%: Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract industry revenues were valued at US$ 8.1Bn in 2021 and have been predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to cross the value of US$ 39 Bn. During the historical period of 2015-2021, the market segment for cleavable linkers expanded at a CAGR of 12.6 %, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 17.2 percent during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.



Antibody-drug conjugates are a type of biopharmaceutical used to treat cancer that consists of an antibody that targets a tumor antigen specifically a cytotoxic substance linked by a chemical linker. They're designed to allow the cytotoxic substance to be precisely targeted to kill tumor cells while causing minimal damage to healthy tissue. Because ADCs are a new class of biopharmaceuticals, their development necessitates are both chemical and biological expertise. Technical expertise in conjugation and linker development, as well as robust platforms, are provided by contract manufacturing companies.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7243

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract market is expected to cross the market value of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2022.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in terms of growth.

Myeloma to be the most successful condition type with the expected CAGR of 17% CAGR in the next 10 years.

US with US$ 7.3 Bn anticipated market value in 2032 to be the most promising revenue generating country.

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In January 2022, Merck and ID Pharma Signed a Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing.

In December 2021, Merck announced that it has joined forces with Innovative Biotech to support the establishment of Nigeria's first vaccine manufacturing facility.

In July 2021, Recipharm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the fill-finish of vaccines and biotherapeutics in Morocco.



Prominent Players in The Global Market

Pantheon

Corden Pharma

Abbvie Inc

Novasep

Merck



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7243

Some of the recent developments of Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market providers are as follows:

In January 2022, Recipharm announced the purchase of GenIbet to expand its biologics platform.

In August 2021, Recipharm announced that it has opened a new laboratory to boost its analytical services.

In July 2021, Lonza Group has extended its relationship with a large biopharmaceutical sector client for the supply of an antibody-drug conjugate against hard-to-treat malignancies.

In September 2020, Merck announced a EUR 59 million expansion of its ADC manufacturing capabilities at its Wisconsin site. This investment is likely to enable the large-scale production of increasingly effective chemicals for cancer therapy.

Market Segments Covered in Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market Industry Analysis

By Condition Type

Myeloma

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Other Condition Types

By Application

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7243

More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of condition type (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and other Condition Types) and Application (Cleavable Linker and Non-cleavable Linker) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market - Rising demand for medical imaging for companion animals, pets and agricultural livestock for better diagnosis and treatment monitoring is a major factor expected to drive the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market.

Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market - Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices have prevailed as one of the key areas of interest among multidisciplinary researchers over the past couple of years.

Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market - The global mycoplasma detection systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 600 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 560 Million in 2021.

Parenteral Nutrition Market – The industry is expected to reach US$ 7 Bn by 2022-end, experiencing Y-o-Y increase of 16% compared to 2021. From 2022-2032, the industry is forecast to increase 2x to reach US$ 14 Bn.

Medical Foods Market - The global sales of medical foods market garnered a market value of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 32.6 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube