Exclusive Brands Expands Retail Footprint with Sixth Location in Lowell, Michigan; Announces Multi-Day Grand Opening Event





Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Opens New Location Expanding Access to Recreational Cannabis Products in Michigan



ANN ARBOR, MI, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, multiple processing and manufacturing facilities, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the Grand Opening of Exclusive Brands’ Lowell adult-use cannabis dispensary, the company’s sixth retail location in the state of Michigan.

The new store’s Grand Opening Event will run from February 3-5, 2023 at 2384 W. Main St., Lowell, MI 49331. The new location will service Lowell’s adult use cannabis customers and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Exclusive Lowell’s Grand Opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with live music and speeches from notable members of the community on February 3, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET. In celebration of the grand opening, Exclusive Lowell will also be offering buy one get one free on all products in store and host games & giveaways with tons of prizes!

The Lowell store stands at 3,600 square feet and will offer a variety of iconic adult-use cannabis brands to consumers including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno’s Naturals, Strain Kings, MKX, The 8th by White Boy Rick, FLAV, Packwoods, Breeze, Ripple and more!

“We’re so excited to open the doors to our Exclusive Lowell adult-use dispensary location and serve the residents of Lowell,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “Lowell marks our 6th cannabis dispensary location in Michigan state’s rapidly expanding industry thanks to the hard work of our Exclusive Brands team and we look forward to beginning 2023 with this positive development in reaching our expansion goals.”

Exclusive Brands plans to expand on their retail footprint in Michigan in addition to their existing six locations. The new medical and recreational retail locations will be opening in cities including Monroe, Gaylord, Oxford, Lapeer, and Saline in late spring and summer of 2023, with goals to open an additional distribution center to service the new markets.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ . Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Live Resin, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.



Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com