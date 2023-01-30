Hampiðjan hf. - Samkeppniseftirlitið í Færeyjum samþykkir kaup Hampiðjunnar á Mørenot.

Hampiðjan hf. vísar til tilkynningar dags. 17. nóvember 2022 þar sem greint var frá undirritun kaupsamnings við eigendur norska félagsins Mørenot A/S („Mørenot“) um kaup Hampiðjunnar á öllu hlutafé Mørenot. Í tilkynningunni var greint frá því að samningurinn væri gerður með fyrirvara um samþykki m.a. samkeppniseftirlita á Íslandi, Grænlandi og Færeyjum. Jafnframt vísast til tilkynningar dags. 19. janúar 2023 þar upplýst var að Samkeppniseftirlitið á Íslandi hefði samþykkt kaup Hampiðjunnar á Mørenot sem og að samkeppnisyfirvöld á Grænlandi hefðu staðfest að samruninn væri ekki tilkynningarskyldur þar.

Í dag bárust félaginu viðbrögð samkeppnisyfirvalda í Færeyjum við samrunatilkynningu félagsins þess efnis að eftirlitið telji ekki forsendur til að hafast frekar að vegna kaupanna.

Liggur því fyrir að allir fyrirvarar sem gerðir voru í kaupsamningi eru uppfylltir og að gengið verði frá viðskiptunum á næstu dögum.

Nánari upplýsingar veitir Hjörtur Erlendsson, forstjóri, í síma 664-3361

Hampiðjan hf. - The Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands approves Hampiðjan's acquisition of Mørenot.

Hampiðjan hf. refers to the announcement submitted November 17th , 2022, where it was informed that an agreement had been signed with the owners of the holding company of the Norwegian company Mørenot A/S ("Mørenot") regarding Hampiðjan's acquisition of Mørenot's entire share capital. In the announcement it was also informed that the agreement was subject to the approval of the Competition Authorities in Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Hampiðjan hf. also refers to the announcement submitted January 19, 2023 where it was informed that the Icelandic Competition Authority had approved Hampiðjan‘s acquisition of Mørenot and that the Competition Authority in Greenland did not have any remarks regarding the acquisition.

Today Hampiðjan received confirmation that the Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands will not take any action regarding the acquisition.

Therefore all the conditions for closing in the Mørenot share purchase agreement have been fulfilled and that closing will take place in the next few days.

For more information, please contact Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO, at tel. 664-3361