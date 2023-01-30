UNCLE Credit Union Welcomes Chief Credit Officer and Announces Additional Title Changes

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in their organization’s history, UNCLE Credit Union has added a Chief Credit Officer to its Senior Executive Team. Blair Conner joined the credit union as a Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer in early December 2022 and will be overseeing UNCLE’s lending department which includes mortgage and consumer lending as well as collections.



Conner has spent his career in lending management, previously working with credit unions such as First Technology Federal, Arizona Federal, WestStar, and most recently CBC Federal Credit Union in Oxnard, California. Conner brings with him an MBA from Western Governors University and a collaborative management style—a perfect match for the culture at UNCLE.

“The addition of a Chief Credit Officer to our organization emphasizes our commitment to continuing to build our lending infrastructure to effectively serve our members,” President and CEO Harold Roundtree states. “We look forward to the many growth-focused contributions Blair will bring to the credit union.”

When Conner is away from the office, you may see him riding his motorcycle, or going for a round of golf at Wente Vineyards. Other organization leaders are thrilled to have a talented and skilled CCO join their teams.

In addition to the new Senior Executive Team role, UNCLE Credit Union welcomed 2023 with a change of titles to support the growing demands of the credit union. The credit union promoted two individuals to their Senior Executive Team, James Fisher (Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer) and April Ingram (Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer).

Four more individuals were promoted within the credit union and added to the Executive Team including Natalia Custodio (Vice President, Marketing), Victor Mendoza (Vice President, Information Technology), Minnay Shergill (Vice President, Human Resources), and Antero Soriano (Vice President, Member Services).

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $700+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 33,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

