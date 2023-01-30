Force gauge Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2022 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Force Gauge Market size was valued at USD 37.04 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period 2023-2030. A force gauge has numerous applications, such as product testing, material testing, quality control and assurance, research and education. To increase performance and safety while decreasing manufacturing costs, manufacturers are focusing on simplifying their materials, processes, and final products. A force can be determined by weighing the object being dragged or pushed with a force gauge, a portable measurement instrument.

Force gauges are vital for a vast array of tests, including those involving the tensile strength of springs and wires, the ability to endure bursting forces, the tensile strength of welds between electrodes, the resistance to friction and peeling, and the responsiveness of gun triggers. Electronics, transportation, and packaging are all industries that rely on force gauges. A load cell is connected to the screen of the force gauge. A force gauge indicates the outcome of the load cell's conversion of the applied force into an electrical signal. A number of moveable components hold the strain gauge within the force gauge in place. The shape of a strain gauge changes when pressure is applied.

Force gauge Market Recent Developments:

NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION, a leading manufacturer of force gauge, has launched FGE- XY force gauge which has an 1800 reversible display and dual labeled keypad for pull and pushes applications. The force gauge has a sample rate of about 1000Hz with a 12-hour battery backup. FGE- XY models are available from 0.5 lbs to 200 lb ranges.

Force gauge Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global automobile sector is expanding as a result of advancing technologies. Companies with significant market share are concentrating on developing new items to fulfil customers' shifting demands. When creating something, the safety and dependability of the components should take precedence. Throughout the production process of automobiles, a force gauge is used to test the strength of several components, such as the Body, Door, Brake and Accelerator Pedal, Steering Wheel, Seat, and Engine Room.

Increasing numbers of individuals are becoming aware of the negative environmental effects of packing. Because of this, corporations are constantly considering methods to improve the materials used for packaging in order to attract customers' attention. In addition, the packaging industry is placing a greater emphasis on luxury packaging as a means of distinguishing premium products.

Regional Outlook:

Due to its abundance of car industries, North America has the highest share of the global force gauge market. Since the car industry is expanding, particularly in North America, it is expected that North America will have a major share of the market for force gauges throughout the projected period.

The European auto sector is thriving as more customers purchase electric and diesel vehicles. The market for force gauges in Europe is projected to be driven by this industry as a result.

Japan is one of the most mechanised nations in the world, and the industries of electrical engineering, automobile manufacturing, and robotics are constantly innovating.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.16% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 37.04 Million By Modularity Type Handheld, Portable, Benchtop By Technology Analogue, Digital By End User Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Packaging, Food & Beverage, Other Industries By Companies PCE Deutschland GmbH, IMADA Incorporated, Inc., Mark-10, Mecmesin, Electromatic Equipment Co., FLIR Systems, SAUTER GmbH, Dillon, OMEGA Engineering, Alluris GmbH & Co. KG, Wagner Instruments, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Most force gauges are utilised in manufacturing and automobile assembly industries. The need for force gauges will depend on the likelihood that they will be utilised to design, test, and manufacture automobiles. Due to rising concerns about the safety of the automobile manufacturing process, manufacturers are now compelled to adhere to stringent testing methods on compression forces using force gauges and how these pressures influence car seats during an accident.

Consequently, the market for force gauges is projected to continue expanding, particularly in the automotive industry. Digital force gauges are projected to lead this market segment due to the increasing prevalence of automation in numerous sectors. In the coming years, the global market for force gauges is projected to expand at a rapid rate.

Force gauge Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

PCE Deutschland GmbH, IMADA Incorporated, Inc., Mark-10, Mecmesin, Electromatic Equipment Co., FLIR Systems, SAUTER GmbH, Dillon, OMEGA Engineering, Alluris GmbH & Co. KG, Wagner Instruments, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION, and Others.

Based on Modularity Type, the global Force Gauge market can be segmented as

Handheld

Portable

Benchtop

Based on Technology Type, the global Force Gauge market can be segmented as

Analogue

Digital

Based on End Use, the global Force Gauge market can be segmented as

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Other Industries

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

