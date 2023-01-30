RF Component Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.3%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 62.38 Billion from 2023-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RF Component Market size was valued at USD 16.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 62.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. Radiofrequency components are the most essential components of any device that transmits or receives data. The band of radio waves between 3 kHz (1 kHz = 103 Hertz) and 300 GHz (1 GHz = 109 Hertz) is known as radiofrequency. The frequency region between 10 MHz and 10 GHz is the most intriguing in consumer electronics.

In consumer electronics, RF front communications are primarily comprised of receivers/transmitters, filters, power amplifiers, duplexers, antenna switches, and demodulators. Radiofrequency components are the fundamental elements required for any communication equipment to function properly. The primary components used in RF front communications in consumer electronics include antenna switches, receivers or transmitters, duplexers, power amplifiers, filters, and demodulators.

RF Component Market Recent Developments:

In October 2019, RF specialist Qorvo acquired Cavendish Kinetics Inc. (CK) (provider of high-performance RF MEMS technology for antenna tuning applications). Several of the world's leading smartphone suppliers have validated significant improvements in antenna performance through lower losses and higher linearity delivered by CK's RF MEMS technology. Qorvo aims to build on the great work CK has done by optimizing and scaling the technology and applying it to other applications like infrastructure and defense.

In November 2022, NXP Semiconductors , the leader in automotive processors, today announced a new S32K39 series of automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) optimized for electric vehicle (EV) control applications. The modern S32K39 MCUs take electrification into the future with high-speed and high-resolution control for increased power efficiency to extend driving range and provide a smoother EV driving experience.

RF Component Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on their functions, the market is divided into Antenna Switches, Duplexers, Filters, Power Amplifiers, and Others. The market for power amplifiers included more than thirty percent of the total market. It is also anticipated to expand dramatically during the coming years. Power amplifiers are increasingly utilised for HDTV, GSM, radar, Point-to-Point microwave, LTE, and 5G signal amplification, among other applications. This is anticipated to boost the expansion of this market segment over the coming years.

Based on its applications, the market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Wireless Communication, Automotive, and Others. About sixty percent of the market was comprised of consumer electronics. In addition, the segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during the next years. This may be due to the fact that individuals have more money to spend on smartphones, tablets, laptops and notebooks, smart wearables, and smart home accessories.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market in 2022, with a 33 percent market share and the highest growth rate of 17 percent over the projection period. The expansion can be explained by the increasing prevalence of RF components in consumer electronics. Power amplifiers and duplexers are increasingly utilised in devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and notebooks, etc. The radio frequency components are used to increase or decrease the frequency. The radio frequency down converter converts the radio frequency signal into a baseband signal that is compatible with GSM.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 18.3% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 16.26 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 62.38 Billion By Type Antenna Switches, Duplexer, Filters, Power Amplifier, Others By Applications Consumer Electronics, Mobile Phones, Tablets, Others, Wireless Communication, Automotive, Others By Companies Murata Manufacturing, Skyworks, RDA Microelectronics, AVAGO Technologies, Triquint Semiconductors, ANADIGICS, Mitsubishi Electric, WIN Semiconductors, RF Micro Devices, TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Cars with advanced RF electronic components are safer, more efficient, and simpler to connect. Radio was the starting point for wireless RF integration with the car sector, and it remains an integral component of RF design within the industry. Also, the rapid expansion of RF-based car technologies is not restricted to passenger services alone. The number of RF-based subsystems in a vehicle is utilised for monitoring tyre pressure, remote keyless entry, software updates, etc.

In addition, modern automobile radar is often comprised of a module containing an RF board and a signal processing board. The five primary components of a conventional vehicle radar module are the antenna, RF section, high-speed digital interface, signal processor, and power section. This instance employs the NXP Semiconductors NV RDK-S32R274 module. It is frequently used as a platform for creating radar, but it may also be utilised for collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and identifying individuals in a room.

In addition, according to Goldman Sachs, the market for ADAS would increase from $3 billion in 2015 to $96 billion by 2025. ADAS vehicles with RF components will be more accessible to consumers if the measurement process can be sped up. Infineon announced in May 2019 that its development locations in Linz and Graz, Austria, would be expanded. The new RF development unit in Linz will focus on 77-GHz radar chip production for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

RF Component Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Murata Manufacturing, Skyworks, RDA Microelectronics, AVAGO Technologies, Triquint Semiconductors, ANADIGICS, Mitsubishi Electric, WIN Semiconductors, RF Micro Devices, TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Others.

By Product Type

Antenna Switches

Duplexer

Filters

Power Amplifier

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Others

Wireless Communication

Automotive

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

