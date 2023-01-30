Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market is projected to Reach US$ 30.16 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market is projected to grow from USD 19.41 billion in 2022 to USD 30.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of over 7.6% during the forecast period. Emergency medical services, often known as "ambulatory services," are ways to obtain prompt medical attention. Typically, emergency medical care is reserved for injuries and unexpected diseases, such as a heart attack or stroke. Emergency medical services also include services that are required during natural disasters. As heart attacks and accidents increase worldwide, there is a greater need for emergency medical services. The software enables emergency medical services to stay up with technological advancements.

Request Sample Copy of the Report “ Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

The global market for emergency services is expanding because more people are becoming injured and more people desire more effective disaster response systems. In addition, a rise in the need for quick responses during emergencies, a rise in the need for accurate tracking of a patient's health condition, and better and safer treatment due to a prepared healthcare workforce are expected to increase demand for emergency medical services over the forecast period.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Recent Developments:

In April 2019, Acadian Ambulance Service opens up a service station in Youngsville, Los Angeles U.S.

Acadian Ambulance Service opens up a service station in Youngsville, Los Angeles U.S. In March 2019, Falck Denmark A/S joined with UN Global Compact to formalize its commitment to contribute to socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable development.

Falck Denmark A/S joined with UN Global Compact to formalize its commitment to contribute to socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable development. In April 2019, AirMed International expanded its service by the acquisition of AMR Air in Denver and Lifeguard Flying ICU in Las Vegas.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global emergency medical services (EMS) market is segmented based on the type of product, how it is used, and who purchases it. The market is divided into life support and emergency resuscitation systems, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other emergency medical services (EMS) items. The market can be segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, cancer, and other applications. The various market segments consist of hospitals and trauma centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end-users.

Regional Outlook:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa make up the global market for emergency medical services. In 2018, North America and Europe are anticipated to hold the largest market share for emergency medical services worldwide. This is because there are more medical crises, accidents, sports injuries, work-related injuries, and individuals utilizing emergency medical services. In addition to these factors, the growth of the worldwide emergency medical services market is attributable to well-developed transportation infrastructure, improved communication channels, robust software solutions, and increased healthcare worker training and education. In Asia and the Pacific's growing nations, such as China and India, more individuals are becoming ill with strokes and cardiac arrests. This is anticipated to propel the global market for emergency medical services ahead.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248430/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.6% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 19.41 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 30.16 Billion By Type Patient Monitoring Systems, Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Patient Handling Equipment, Personal Protection Equipment, Wound Care Consumables, Infection Control Supplies, Other By Applications Trauma Injuries, Oncology, Cardiac Care, Respiratory Care, Other By End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Other By Companies Falck Denmark A/S, Acadian Ambulance Service, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Allied Medical, Smiths Medical, London Ambulance Service, AirMed International, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Globally, the need for the quick response and emergency medical care is increasing due to factors such as an increase in car accidents, heart attacks, suicide attempts, and other incidents. If healthcare providers take additional steps to strengthen patient care management systems, the market for emergency medical services (EMS) will also have greater room to develop.

Market Restraints:

On the other side, a scarcity of trained labor in underdeveloped and lagging economies, an increase in product recalls, and high research and development expenditures are anticipated to impede the market growth. In addition, the emergency medical services (EMS) industry is anticipated to experience difficulties between 2022 and 2029 due to a lack of knowledge and the required infrastructure in underdeveloped and backward regions, as well as the expiration of an increasing number of patents.

Market Opportunity:

In addition, market participants will have additional opportunities to generate money between 2022 and 2029 since the government will assist in the construction of more emergency care centers. The future growth rate of the emergency medical services (EMS) market will be aided by the fact that healthcare suppliers are placing a greater emphasis on emergency care fuel and the government is implementing more worker safety and health-promoting legislation.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Falck Denmark A/S, Acadian Ambulance Service, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Allied Medical, Smiths Medical, London Ambulance Service, AirMed International, and Others.

By Type

Patient Monitoring Systems

Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment

Patient Handling Equipment

Personal Protection Equipment

Wound Care Consumables

Infection Control Supplies

Other

By Application

Trauma Injuries

Oncology

Cardiac Care

Respiratory Care

Other

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Pantyhose and Tights Market - The global Pantyhose and Tights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. During the period for which the projections are made, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of both value and size. In North America, it is expected that the United States will play an important role in creating jobs that will allow a large number of women to join the workforce and make hosiery items like pantyhose and tights.

The global Pantyhose and Tights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. During the period for which the projections are made, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of both value and size. In North America, it is expected that the United States will play an important role in creating jobs that will allow a large number of women to join the workforce and make hosiery items like pantyhose and tights. Pen Needles Market - The Global Pen Needles Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, Europe had about 39% of the world's market revenue. This was because the target disease was becoming more common in Europe. The large market share is because there are a lot of patients and the prices of the products are high.

The Global Pen Needles Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, Europe had about 39% of the world's market revenue. This was because the target disease was becoming more common in Europe. The large market share is because there are a lot of patients and the prices of the products are high. Physiotherapy Equipments Market - The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size was valued at USD 19.1 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.69% from 2023 to 2030. North America had a 38.5% share of the global market. This was because there were more accidents and mishaps, more people got osteoporosis, and the population was getting older. The market is also growing because there are more hospitals and people who provide care at home for people who are getting better.

The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size was valued at USD 19.1 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.69% from 2023 to 2030. North America had a 38.5% share of the global market. This was because there were more accidents and mishaps, more people got osteoporosis, and the population was getting older. The market is also growing because there are more hospitals and people who provide care at home for people who are getting better. Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market - The Global Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 16.7% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030. North America would have the largest share of the market. In North America, there are a lot of top-notch companies that make airplanes. Plate-fin heat exchangers are used a lot in these types of planes. As explained in the market dynamics, the number of planes made goes up when the demand for them goes up.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials in various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com