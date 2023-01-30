Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market to Rise at 16.7% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 16.7% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030. Plate-fin heat exchangers stand out due to their superior construction and performance. Plate-fin heat exchangers consist of a stack of brazed-together flat plates and corrugated fins. Plate fin heat exchangers are more efficient than conventional heat exchangers due to their high surface-to-volume ratio. They are very adaptable and temperature-controllable.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Recent Developments:

In August 2022 , SWEP will add the B8DW unit to its line of double-wall heat exchangers. This unit is made for applications that need better leak protection.

, SWEP will add the B8DW unit to its line of double-wall heat exchangers. This unit is made for applications that need better leak protection. In July 2019 , Boyd Corporation, the world's largest provider of solutions for thermal management, environmental sealing, and protection, said it was buying Lytron, a company that specializes in thermal management for liquid cooling. This purchase fits with Boyd's plan to help customers meet their growing needs for liquid-cooled solutions by making more liquid cold plates and heat exchangers for the medical and aerospace markets and by adding more chiller system solutions to its technology portfolio.

, Boyd Corporation, the world's largest provider of solutions for thermal management, environmental sealing, and protection, said it was buying Lytron, a company that specializes in thermal management for liquid cooling. This purchase fits with Boyd's plan to help customers meet their growing needs for liquid-cooled solutions by making more liquid cold plates and heat exchangers for the medical and aerospace markets and by adding more chiller system solutions to its technology portfolio. In July 2022, Tranter won an order to replace two existing Shell-and-Tube heat exchangers in an oil refinery in Israel. The new heat exchangers, two large NovusBloc heat exchangers in stainless steel, will be installed in the Atmospheric Distillation process of the refinery, where they will preheat the incoming crude oil with the light gas oil fraction from the Atmospheric distillation column.

Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Flow Arrangement Plate-fin heat exchangers are available in three distinct varieties. Crossflow, counterflow, and cross-counterflow are their names. With a counter-flow configuration, you can recover the greatest heat. In counterflow, fluids move adjacently but in opposite directions. From a thermodynamic standpoint, this is the optimal flow configuration. This is the greatest technique to initiate the flow.

People mistakenly believe that this flow is moving in the other way around the globe, however, the term for this phenomenon is cross flow. Cross-flow and cross-counterflow are utilized for identical purposes. This flow arrangement is typically used when the flow rates of the two fluids differ.

This Plate-Fin heat exchanger can be divided into plain fins, wavy fins, and offset strip fins based on their shape. The parts of the plain fins are both triangular and rectangular. The cost of triangular fins is less than that of rectangular fins, but they are not as sturdy. Similar to conventional fins, wavy fins travel back and forth in the opposite direction of the water.

Plate-fin heat exchangers can be utilized in air separation facilities, petrochemical industries, and air conditioning industries. These heat exchangers are utilized in the field of cryogenics to separate and freeze air.

Regional Outlook:

North America would possess the biggest market share. In North America, there are numerous aircraft manufacturers of the highest caliber. Plate-fin heat exchangers are commonly utilized in these sorts of aircraft. As described in market dynamics, the number of planes produced increases as demand rises.

The increase in output is also attributable to the fact that more people are flying international commercial flights. Lockheed Martin is one of the most significant aircraft manufacturers. This corporation earned more in 2017 than in 2016 when it earned $47.2 billion. This increase in income indicates that productivity has increased. This suggests that the global Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger market could expand significantly.

Middle East Countries would have the second-greatest share at the conclusion of the predicted period. The majority of this share would be due to the presence of natural gas refineries in these nations.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248408/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 16.7% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Plain

Perforated

Serrated

Herringbone By Applications Residential

Industrial

Commercial By Companies SWEP International, Kaori Heat Treatment, Xylem Inc., Diversified Heat Transfer, Advanced Industrial Components Inc, Sondex, Lytron, Triumph Group, Tranter, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

This market is primarily driven by the increased production of aircraft and automobiles. Plate-fin heat exchangers are commonly employed in the construction of airplanes due to their minimal weight. In an airplane's system, these heat exchangers are utilized to manage the climate, cool the avionics, cool the hydraulic oil, and heat the fuel. The increased demand for aircraft has led to an increase in the number of aircraft produced. Over the next two decades, 38 thousand of aircraft are anticipated to be manufactured worldwide. Plate-fin heat exchangers will be utilized since manufacturing will increase.

Plate-Fin Heat Exchangers are utilized in the automobile industry due to their diminutive size. Example vehicle radiators. In 2016, the world sold 69,506,887 automobiles. In 2017, this figure increased to 70,849,456.

Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SWEP International, Kaori Heat Treatment, Xylem Inc., Diversified Heat Transfer, Advanced Industrial Components Inc, Sondex, Lytron, Triumph Group, Tranter, and Others.

By Type:

Plain

Perforated

Serrated

Herringbone

By Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market was valued at USD 15.72 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, more than 38% of all revenue from the in vitro fertilization market came from Europe. This made Europe the market leader. In the coming years, the regional market will grow because of things like the rise of medical tourism and changes in the law about IVF techniques. People from the U.S. are going to the Czech Republic more and more to get IVF treatments at lower prices.

The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market was valued at USD 15.72 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, more than 38% of all revenue from the in vitro fertilization market came from Europe. This made Europe the market leader. In the coming years, the regional market will grow because of things like the rise of medical tourism and changes in the law about IVF techniques. People from the U.S. are going to the Czech Republic more and more to get IVF treatments at lower prices. Coil Coatings Market - The global Coil Coatings Market was valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of value, 44.2% of the coil coatings market around the world was in Asia Pacific in 2021. In terms of value, the coil coatings market in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region has the biggest market share for coil coating in the whole world. The next region is Europe, which comes after the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Coil Coatings Market was valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of value, 44.2% of the coil coatings market around the world was in Asia Pacific in 2021. In terms of value, the coil coatings market in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region has the biggest market share for coil coating in the whole world. The next region is Europe, which comes after the Asia-Pacific region. Fuel Management System Market - The Fuel Management System Market size was valued at USD 556.45 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 906.60 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2023 to 2030. North America is expected to have the largest share of the fuel management system market from 2023 to 2030. This is because fuel management systems are widely used in the U.S., which has caused the region's share to grow quickly. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow in a good way because a lot of moving goods and equipment depends on a good transportation system that uses fuel well.

The Fuel Management System Market size was valued at USD 556.45 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 906.60 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2023 to 2030. North America is expected to have the largest share of the fuel management system market from 2023 to 2030. This is because fuel management systems are widely used in the U.S., which has caused the region's share to grow quickly. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow in a good way because a lot of moving goods and equipment depends on a good transportation system that uses fuel well. Explosive Detectors Market - The Global Explosive Detectors market size was valued at US$ 5.97 Billion in 2022 and is to reach US$11.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Geographically, the global explosive detectors market is split into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to have a high rate of adoption for explosive detectors in a number of different vertical markets.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com