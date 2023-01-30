Sunwing helps Canadians beat the winter blues with exclusive savings on sun getaways

English French

Whether planning for the upcoming school break or simply needing an escape from the cold, Canadians can take advantage of exclusive savings on their winter getaways during Sunwing’s Winter Blues Sale, on now until February 26, 2023. Eligible for travel by April 30, 2023, customers can do more of what they love in the destinations they can’t wait to visit with a variety of Sunwing all inclusive packages suited to family-friendly and adults only vacations.

“With winter in full force, we know our customers are dreaming about an escape to the sun and, with the launch of our Winter Blues Sale, booking the getaways they want at an affordable price just got easier,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “With savings on some of our most popular destinations and all inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, plus vacation packages designed to help customers get more for their budget, we are helping our customers secure their spot in paradise this winter.”

Families looking to take advantage of the upcoming school break can head to the tropics and explore the all-ages amenities at Paradisus Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, with savings of up to 45% during Sunwing’s Winter Blues Sale. The resort’s kids club, free-form pools and tropical-themed water park with water slides are primed for daytime family fun, while pampering treatments at YHI Spa ($) and unique culinary experiences like tequila tastings and romantic moonlit dinners are perfect for parents and romantic celebrations. Sunwing customers can also upgrade to The Reserve room categories for exclusive amenities and access to private facilities that all will enjoy.

What’s more, families booking one of Sunwing’s Smile Resorts™ will enjoy great savings and a range of perks that elevate their getaway, including kids two through 12 Stay, Play and Eat free*, exclusive deals for teens aged 13 to 17, no single parent supplement fee, a supervised Kids Club program and more. Fantasy Island Beach Resort, Dive and Marina, a beautiful resort nestled on its own 21-acre private island in Roatán, offers plenty of family-friendly adventures, from spotting capuchin monkeys to visiting exotic animals at the on-site mini-zoo, a five-star PADI dive centre on site and the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef waiting to be explored off the coast.

Widely known for its vast range of sought-after sands, Punta Cana is also the perfect playground for couples and groups, with adults only resorts to match their every need. Nestled along the coveted Uvero Alto Beach, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino Adults Only offers the perfect blend of relaxation and social vacations. Guests can enjoy the sought-after mermaid pool, day-to-night themed pool and beach parties, nightly entertainment with an on-site casino ($) and impeccable dining, plus the ultimate CHIC experience when booking the CHIC Mansion equipped with a personal butler, private pool and lavish amenities.

When booking their upcoming winter getaways on Sunwing.ca or with their local travel agent, Sunwing customers can travel with added flexibility and confidence when purchasing one of the tour operator’s comprehensive travel coverage options*.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

