Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 30, 2023 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.



Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

Cash: € 282,479.85

Number of shares: 113,003

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 541

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 491

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 116,853 shares for € 574,407.24

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 103,989 shares for € 540,127.34

At the last half-year report as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 316,759.75

Number of shares: 100,139

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 993

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 636

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 152,845 shares for € 1,470,441.72

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 98,168 shares for € 1,025,659.18

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva reported positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

