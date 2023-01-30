Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 30, 2023 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

  • Cash: € 282,479.85
  • Number of shares: 113,003
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 541
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 491
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 116,853 shares for € 574,407.24
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 103,989 shares for € 540,127.34

At the last half-year report as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 316,759.75
  • Number of shares: 100,139
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 993
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 636
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 152,845 shares for € 1,470,441.72
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 98,168 shares for € 1,025,659.18

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 163,510.42
  • Number of shares: 34,063
Total15342696982 044 848,96 11272021571 565 786,52
03/01/20228100011 800,00 12247129 553,16
04/01/202233450153 336,85 11200024 160,00
05/01/202220195022 542,00 25005 850,00
06/01/2022349563,50 ---
07/01/202238318736 013,10 ---
10/01/202230399943 709,07 ---
11/01/20227100010 680,00 13206022 309,80
12/01/202212200022 160,00 9344038 872,00
13/01/202295005 480,00 ---
14/01/20225150016 380,00 21161417 931,54
17/01/20222100010 980,00 76397 099,29
19/01/202232222 442,00 ---
20/01/20221111,20 19300833 689,60
21/01/20228123413 771,44 62032 285,78
24/01/202230526557 072,60 ---
25/01/20221110,54 ---
26/01/2022--- 8150016 125,00
27/01/20223100010 680,00 55005 400,00
28/01/20228131914 179,25 17253727 627,93
31/01/202215193220 614,44 9200021 560,00
01/02/2022--- 31550061 105,00
02/02/2022--- 8100011 800,00
03/02/202210200022 720,00 118279 436,07
04/02/202245015 691,36 24156517 966,20
07/02/202235005 750,00 9200023 340,00
08/02/202235015 811,60 17300035 580,00
09/02/20227150117 666,77 16150017 880,00
10/02/2022--- 150598,00
11/02/202285426 449,80 495011 381,00
14/02/202227485256 380,24 ---
15/02/202245005 530,00 ---
16/02/202245005 550,00 35015 641,26
17/02/202225250127 511,00 14224 709,52
18/02/20224100010 860,00 12218523 947,60
21/02/202231354638 119,50 ---
22/02/202223364837 428,48 57557 776,50
23/02/2022--- 40424544 827,20
24/02/202231530653 272,24 21551 612,00
25/02/2022--- 36434545 622,50
28/02/202245005 250,00 7350038 360,00
01/03/20226174919 169,04 10210923 768,43
02/03/202216254827 696,76 ---
03/03/202211184219 506,78 ---
04/03/202216205821 403,20 ---
07/03/202227543052 671,00 10250024 750,00
08/03/20225150114 964,97 8250125 760,30
09/03/2022610009 950,00 25485 540,28
10/03/2022--- 35005 050,00
11/03/2022610009 950,00 ---
14/03/20224150015 060,00 65005 050,00
15/03/202217250024 575,00 123227,70
16/03/202265005 000,00 11197719 849,08
17/03/20228100010 100,00 7145214 955,60
18/03/202245005 050,00 194958,80
21/03/20224100010 000,00 24074 192,10
22/03/202252512 530,08 14199920 409,79
23/03/202235005 150,00 25005 200,00
24/03/202265005 100,00 ---
25/03/2022129269 454,46 22602 678,00
28/03/202245005 095,00 45485 638,92
29/03/202225015 110,20 14245725 307,10
30/03/202233113 234,40 34955 148,00
31/03/2022115425 631,38 ---
01/04/20228123412 685,52 ---
04/04/202255986 099,60 6100010 320,00
05/04/202212282 325,60 25005 150,00
06/04/202211371 397,40 1661,80
07/04/202235005 100,00 31701 751,00
08/04/202254734 777,30 2220,40
11/04/202214854 898,50 899810 179,60
12/04/202210100010 150,00 38678 886,75
13/04/202217159915 910,05 ---
14/04/202217150014 655,00 1100990,00
19/04/2022--- 25004 900,00
20/04/2022119,70 20150014 850,00
21/04/20222659,28 65005 000,00
22/04/202254954 900,50 ---
25/04/202220178217 231,94 1769,30
26/04/202211240122 425,34 ---
27/04/20226200517 984,85 ---
28/04/2022120180,00 8125011 400,00
29/04/2022--- 7200018 500,00
02/05/202245004 600,00 115505 120,50
03/05/202231501 392,00 ---
05/05/20222102938,40 14504 230,00
06/05/202268988 315,48 ---
09/05/202214198017 919,00 ---
11/05/202210254422 387,20 9131611 962,44
12/05/202210120710 452,62 ---
13/05/202266785 810,46 28027 009,48
16/05/20228129110 973,50 ---
17/05/2022410128 551,40 7150012 900,00
18/05/2022--- 9113110 031,97
19/05/2022--- 56195 614,33
20/05/202222512 233,90 35004 500,00
23/05/20223149913 341,10 42502 262,50
24/05/202242752 420,00 15004 450,00
25/05/2022--- 24003 560,00
26/05/202215004 450,00 35004 500,00
27/05/202216248821 645,60 ---
30/05/2022310008 550,00 118,80
31/05/202277506 435,00 38497 386,30
01/06/2022--- 45004 300,00
02/06/202295004 300,00 21521 322,40
03/06/202215120010 224,00 21491 296,30
06/06/202236005 100,00 118,60
07/06/2022118,51 31891 625,40
08/06/202241501 282,50 44113 538,71
09/06/202236555 619,90 ---
10/06/202288457 233,20 35004 350,00
13/06/202221248820 501,12 ---
14/06/202221410032 267,00 ---
15/06/20225150011 220,00 ---
16/06/202210300021 540,00 ---
17/06/2022310007 000,00 15003 600,00
20/06/2022710007 000,00 39716 942,65
21/06/202215003 550,00 31801 299,60
22/06/202216450030 375,00 15003 500,00
23/06/2022810006 650,00 ---
24/06/2022--- 55003 350,00
27/06/202210200012 960,00 45003 400,00
28/06/20227250015 325,00 116,50
29/06/202218600034 260,00 15002 950,00
30/06/2022--- 1422,80
01/07/202255002 800,00 115,70
04/07/2022--- 10349521 389,40
05/07/2022--- 66223 806,64
06/07/2022310005 950,00 116,25
07/07/20227250014 400,00 116,00
08/07/2022--- 36023 503,64
11/07/20221014868 470,20 23982 348,20
13/07/202235142 878,40 ---
14/07/202235002 750,00 2171974,70
15/07/202235012 705,40 115,44
18/07/2022115,43 115,43
19/07/2022715017 805,20 115,33
20/07/202215002 500,00 45002 600,00
21/07/202215002 450,00 2149759,90
22/07/2022114,92 33521 795,20
26/07/202235012 454,90 114,96
27/07/2022114,91 114,91
28/07/202215002 450,00 ---
29/07/2022315007 095,00 1838,40
01/08/202215002 350,00 64922 361,60
02/08/2022--- 114,80
03/08/20221135621,00 ---
04/08/202223651 679,00 ---
05/08/202235012 304,60 244206,80
08/08/2022--- 714566 988,80
09/08/2022210004 680,00 310004 850,00
10/08/2022--- 57503 615,00
11/08/2022--- 6250012 600,00
12/08/2022--- 5200010 540,00
15/08/202215002 600,00 25002 700,00
16/08/202256003 114,00 ---
17/08/2022716007 984,00 ---
18/08/2022114,96 114,96
19/08/2022310004 850,00 25002 520,00
22/08/202235002 450,00 ---
23/08/202245012 404,80 229,80
24/08/2022310014 754,75 54992 445,10
25/08/202255002 350,00 15002 400,00
26/08/202235012 354,70 13461 660,80
29/08/202214992 295,40 ---
30/08/2022--- 716548 038,44
01/09/2022315006 750,00 224112,80
05/09/202215002 190,00 ---
06/09/2022--- 75002 200,00
07/09/2022916006 720,00 114,44
08/09/2022114,16 2131556,75
09/09/2022--- 56102 616,90
12/09/202235002 100,00 21043,00
13/09/202212581 057,80 114,30
14/09/202235012 004,00 114,11
15/09/202237513 056,57 310004 100,00
16/09/202245002 050,00 47513 154,20
19/09/202237493 010,98 25002 150,00
21/09/2022610004 030,00 ---
22/09/202235002 300,00 18547425 837,28
23/09/202212355015 407,00 ---
26/09/202225002 000,00 15002 050,00
27/09/202227503 000,00 32501 012,50
28/09/2022512504 925,00 ---
29/09/2022315005 700,00 128,00
30/09/2022615005 475,00 ---
03/10/2022--- 33501 316,00
04/10/2022--- 710003 880,00
05/10/2022414675 589,27 39483 754,08
06/10/2022--- 25650027 365,00
07/10/202215002 300,00 23456621 505,86
10/10/2022510006 350,00 341076169 731,28
11/10/202232650039 975,00 18410028 946,00
12/10/202214300017 250,00 413207 774,80
13/10/202210300016 140,00 ---
14/10/202225002 800,00 18450025 785,00
17/10/2022--- 26599738 500,74
18/10/202212300018 750,00 57014 836,90
19/10/202215250015 100,00 ---
20/10/202235013 056,10 6250015 500,00
21/10/20221414998 994,00 ---
24/10/2022415009 000,00 55303 264,80
25/10/202210210012 096,00 77704 604,60
26/10/2022--- 16200011 700,00
27/10/2022710006 050,00 415009 180,00
28/10/202212300117 765,92 35013 056,10
31/10/2022511350068 580,00 ---
01/11/202225002 325,00 25002 400,00
03/11/20228365016 498,00 ---
04/11/2022610004 500,00 15002 300,00
07/11/2022918007 884,00 ---
08/11/2022715006 390,00 27503 240,00
09/11/2022410004 330,00 ---
10/11/20221317007 021,00 310004 180,00
11/11/2022--- 59904 257,00
14/11/2022--- 921109 537,20
15/11/202215285112 401,85 114,49
16/11/2022710004 250,00 12501 070,00
17/11/202245002 150,00 412505 437,50
18/11/2022813515 741,75 34011 724,30
21/11/2022510004 150,00 ---
22/11/20221017507 017,50 15002 100,00
23/11/2022315005 955,00 47503 015,00
24/11/2022--- 15002 000,00
25/11/2022410004 000,00 37503 015,00
28/11/202225002 000,00 810004 080,00
29/11/202237503 240,00 17375016 425,00
30/11/2022310004 250,00 ---
18/11/2022813515 741,75 34011 724,30
21/11/2022510004 150,00 ---
22/11/20221017507 017,50 15002 100,00
23/11/2022315005 955,00 47503 015,00
24/11/2022--- 15002 000,00
25/11/2022410004 000,00 37503 015,00
28/11/202225002 000,00 810004 080,00
29/11/202237503 240,00 17375016 425,00
30/11/2022310004 250,00 ---
05/12/2022--- 35982 583,36
06/12/202247013 007,29 67013 021,31
07/12/20221217507 367,50 ---
08/12/202247513 094,12 114,18
09/12/2022114,09 240166,00
12/12/202268503 468,00 114,15
13/12/2022114,07 612115 025,65
14/12/2022--- 32581 083,60
15/12/20221110014 104,10 114,18
16/12/202232511 016,55 2201818,07
19/12/202242551 032,75 15394416 880,32
20/12/202287503 232,50 1180783,00
21/12/202225002 150,00 32501 080,00
22/12/2022210004 280,00 1012505 462,50
23/12/2022114,40 715016 679,45
28/12/202235012 204,40 114,44
29/12/2022--- 720008 980,00
30/12/202225002 235,00 ---


About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva reported positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Important Notice

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to the pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with NASH, including recruitment of patients for that trial, the Company’s ability to satisfy conditions precedent to draw down on the second tranche under the EIB facility, potential future financings or strategic transactions, milestone payments and royalties, the Company’s ability to exercise its rights under the EIB facility, including its call right and right of first refusal, expectations with respect to EIB’s rights under the EIB facility and EIB’s potential exercise of warrants, the expected use of proceeds from the EIB facility, and the sufficiency of Inventiva’s cash resources and cash runway. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “might”, “should”, and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, enrolment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, related sanctions and related impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrolment and completion of Inventiva’s clinical trials on anticipated timelines and macroeconomic conditions, including global inflation and uncertain financial markets or at all. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 11, 2022, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022 and the financial report for the first half of 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2022 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

All information in this press release is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above.

 

