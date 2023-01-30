Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2022

Highlights
- Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $58.6 million or $1.37 per diluted common share
- Annual net income available to common stockholders of $204.1 million or $4.79 per diluted common share
- Quarterly loan growth of $504.8 million or 5%
- Annual loan growth of $1.47 billion or 15%. Excluding decreases in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, annual loan growth was $1.66 billion or 17%.
- Total revenue growth during the quarter of $10.1 million or 5% and $37.0 million or 5% during the year
- Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.33% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.04% of total loans
- Net loan recoveries for the quarter of $1.7 million
- Completed the consolidation of two bank charters during the fourth quarter for a total five charter consolidations completed in 2022
|Quarter Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|58.6
|$
|47.6
|$
|204.1
|$
|211.9
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.37
|1.12
|4.79
|5.00
|Return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.19
|%
|Return on average common equity
|15.02
|9.15
|11.74
|10.49
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|25.19
|13.47
|18.56
|15.59
|Net interest margin
|3.61
|3.08
|3.32
|3.29
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.65
|3.12
|3.37
|3.33
|Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.33
|63.86
|57.74
|59.48
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|"HTLF delivered strong fourth quarter and full year results while executing our strategic plans for driving organic growth, improving customer experience and consolidating charters. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, passing $20 billion in total assets and delivering a record $726.5 million in total revenue for 2022."
|Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF
DENVER, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021:
- Net income available to common stockholders of $58.6 million compared to $47.6 million, an increase of $11.1 million or 23%.
- Earnings per diluted common share of $1.37 compared to $1.12, an increase of $0.25 or 22%.
- Net interest income of $165.2 million compared to $137.2 million, an increase of $28.0 million or 20%.
- Return on average assets of 1.21% compared to 1.03%.
- Return on average common equity of 15.02% compared to 9.15%.
- Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 25.19% compared to 13.47%.
HTLF reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:
- Net income available to common stockholders of $204.1 million compared to $211.9 million, a decrease of $7.7 million or 4%.
- Earnings per diluted common share of $4.79 compared to $5.00, a decrease of $0.21 or 4%.
- Net interest income of $598.2 million compared to $560.6 million, an increase of $37.7 million or 7%.
- Return on average assets of 1.08% compared to 1.19%.
- Return on average common equity of 11.74% compared to 10.49%.
- Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 18.56% compared to 15.59%.
Commenting on HTLF's 2022 results, Bruce K. Lee, HTLF’s president and chief executive officer, said, "HTLF delivered strong fourth quarter and full year results while executing our strategic plans for driving organic growth, improving customer experience and consolidating charters. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, passing $20 billion in total assets and delivering a record $726.5 million in total revenue for 2022."
Charter Consolidation Update
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the charters of Arizona Bank & Trust and Illinois Bank & Trust were consolidated into HTLF Bank. Citywide Banks, Premier Valley Bank, Minnesota Bank & Trust, Arizona Bank & Trust and Illinois Bank & Trust are now operating as divisions of HTLF Bank. The remaining six charters are expected to be consolidated by the end of 2023. Charter consolidation follows a template that retains the current brands, local leadership and local decision making.
Consolidation restructuring costs are projected to be $19-$20 million with approximately $10 million of expenses remaining to be incurred through 2023. Charter consolidation is designed to eliminate redundancies and improve HTLF’s operating efficiency and capacity to support ongoing product and service enhancements, as well as current and future growth. HTLF realized some operating efficiency and financial benefits in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 with the completion of five charter consolidations, and total benefits are estimated to be approximately $20.0 million annually after the project is completed.
Effective December 31, 2022, the address of HTLF's headquarters was changed to Denver, Colorado, which is where HTLF Bank is headquartered.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.61% (3.65% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:
- Total interest income was $204.7 million, which was an increase of $60.7 million or 42% from $144.0 million and primarily attributable to higher yields and an increase in average earning assets.
- Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $206.9 million, which was an increase of $60.8 million or 42% from $146.0 million.
- Average earning assets increased $493.9 million or 3% to $18.18 billion compared to $17.68 billion, which was primarily attributable to loan growth.
- The average rate on earning assets increased 124 basis points to 4.52% compared to 3.28%, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total average earning assets compared to 44%.
Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:
- Total interest expense was $39.5 million, an increase of $32.6 million from $6.8 million, which was attributable to an increase in the average interest rate paid and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
- The average interest rate paid on HTLF's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.31% compared to 0.27%, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates.
- Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.65 billion or 17% to $11.31 billion from $9.66 billion which was primarily attributable to deposit growth. Total average interest bearing deposits were 65% of total average deposits compared to 59%.
- The average interest rate paid on HTLF's interest bearing deposits increased 100 basis points to 1.13% compared to 0.13%.
- Average borrowings increased $121.4 million to $670.2 million from $548.9 million. The average interest rate paid on HTLF's borrowings was 4.30% compared to 2.66%.
Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income totaled $165.2 million compared to $137.2 million, which was an increase of $28.0 million or 20%.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $167.4 million compared to $139.2 million, which was an increase of $28.2 million or 20%.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest income was $30.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.8 million or 8%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:
- Service charges and fees increased $2.1 million or 14% to $17.4 million from $15.3 million, which was primarily attributable to an increase in credit card revenue. Credit card revenue increased $1.3 million or 24% to $6.5 million compared to $5.2 million.
- Net securities losses totaled $153,000 compared to net securities gains of $1.6 million, which was a decrease of $1.7 million.
- Net gains of sales of loans held for sale decreased $3.3 million to $888,000 compared to $4.2 million, primarily due to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $117.2 million compared to $115.4 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was an increase of $1.8 million or 2%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:
- Salaries and employee benefits totaled $61.6 million compared to $63.0 million, which was a decrease of $1.4 million or 2% and included lower salary expense due to a reduction of full-time equivalent employees which was partially offset by higher incentive compensation expense.
- Net losses on sales/valuation of assets totaled $2.4 million compared to $214,000, which was an increase of $2.2 million. HTLF recorded losses primarily associated with franchise optimization activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs totaled $2.4 million compared to $2.0 million, an increase of $453,000 or 23% due to the progression of the charter consolidation project.
- Partnership investment in tax credit projects increased $698,000 or 27% to $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million. The expense is dependent upon the number and timing of tax credit projects placed into service.
- Occupancy expense decreased $377,000 or 5% to $6.9 million compared to $7.3 million, and furniture and equipment decreased $345,000 or 10% to $3.0 million from $3.4 million. These decreases are primarily attributable to the reduction in branch locations. Branch locations totaled 119 at December 31, 2022 compared to 130 at December 31, 2021.
- Other noninterest expenses totaled $15.4 million compared to $14.6 million, which was an increase of $801,000 or 5%. Credit card processing expense, which is driven by volume, totaled $4.1 million compared to $3.3 million, an increase of $794,000 or 24%.
HTLF's effective tax rate was 18.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 17.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The following items impacted HTLF's fourth quarter 2022 and 2021 tax calculations:
- Solar energy tax credits of $2.5 million in each quarterly calculation.
- Federal low-income housing tax credits of $263,000 and $135,000.
- New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
- Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $842,000 and $272,000.
- Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 11.80% compared to 9.86%.
- Tax benefits of $165,000 and $491,000 related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, HTLF's effective tax rate was 20.76% and 20.10%, respectively.
Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits
Total assets were $20.24 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $969.7 million or 5% from $19.27 billion at year-end 2021. Securities represented 35% and 40% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $11.43 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.92 billion at September 30, 2022 and $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $507.3 million or 5% during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.66 billion or 17% since year-end 2021.
Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 included:
- Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $162.6 million or 3% to $5.74 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.58 billion at September 30, 2022.
- PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") loans decreased $423,000 or 23%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $2.1 million or 18%.
- Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $165.0 million or 3% to $5.73 billion from $5.56 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $191.5 million or 6% to $3.41 billion from $3.22 billion.
- Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $920.5 million compared to $781.4 million, an increase of $139.2 million or 18%.
- Consumer loans increased $11.2 million or 2% to $506.7 million from $495.5 million.
Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:
- Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $655.4 million or 13% to $5.74 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021.
- PPP I loans decreased $25.7 million or 95%. PPP II loans decreased $163.2 million or 94%.
- Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $844.3 million or 17% to $5.73 billion from $4.89 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $540.3 million or 19% to $3.41 billion from $2.87 billion.
- Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $920.5 million, an increase of $166.8 million or 22% from $753.8 million.
- Consumer loans increased $87.2 million or 21% to $506.7 million from $419.5 million.
Total deposits were $17.51 billion as of December 31, 2022, $17.27 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $16.42 billion at December 31, 2021. Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 included:
- Demand deposits decreased $382.2 million or 6% to $5.70 billion compared to $6.08 billion.
- Savings deposits decreased $66.1 million or 1% to $9.99 billion from $10.06 billion.
- Time deposits increased $694.2 million or 62% to $1.82 billion from $1.12 billion.
Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:
- Demand deposits decreased $794.0 million or 12% to $5.70 billion compared to $6.50 billion.
- Savings deposits increased $1.10 billion or 12% to $9.99 billion from $8.90 billion. The increase was primarily attributable in an increase of $855.6 million in wholesale funding deposits, which totaled $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $235.0 million at December 31, 2021.
- Time deposits increased $793.3 million or 77% to $1.82 billion from $1.02 billion.
The increase in time deposits for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in wholesale funding time deposits, which totaled $965.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $150.0 million at September 30, 2022, and $0 at December 31, 2021.
Provision and Allowance
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, which was an increase of $8.9 million from $6.8 million of provision benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by strong quarterly loan growth, net recoveries of $1.7 million, and healthy current credit performance. Management utilized a macroeconomic outlook in the estimation of the allowance for credit losses that anticipates a moderate recession developing within the next twelve months. The provision benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an improving credit environment and macroeconomic outlook.
HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $109.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $110.1 million at December 31, 2021. The following items have impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2022:
- Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $10.6 million.
- Net charge offs of $11.2 million were recorded for the year or 0.11% of average loans.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
HTLF's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $20.2 million and $15.5 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2022:
- Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $4.7 million.
- Unfunded commitments increased $899.5 million or 23% to $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to provision benefit of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $129.7 million at December 31, 2022, which was 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to $125.6 million or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.
Nonperforming Assets
Nonperforming assets decreased $5.0 million or 7% to $66.9 million, which was 0.33% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $71.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were $58.5 million or 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2022, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.04% of total loans compared to 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
- Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
- Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
- Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
- Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
- Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
- Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
- Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.
Conference Call Details
HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join via webcast, please visit https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available until January 29, 2024, by logging on to www.htlf.com.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|143,970
|$
|107,721
|$
|477,970
|$
|444,137
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|53,178
|30,637
|169,544
|125,010
|Nontaxable
|6,132
|5,595
|24,006
|19,268
|Interest on federal funds sold
|11
|—
|11
|1
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|1,410
|86
|3,125
|344
|Total Interest Income
|204,701
|144,039
|674,656
|588,760
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|32,215
|3,168
|56,880
|14,797
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|2,223
|123
|2,717
|471
|Interest on other borrowings
|5,043
|3,554
|16,823
|12,932
|Total Interest Expense
|39,481
|6,845
|76,420
|28,200
|Net Interest Income
|165,220
|137,194
|598,236
|560,560
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|3,387
|(5,313
|)
|15,370
|(17,575
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|161,833
|142,507
|582,866
|578,135
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|17,432
|15,349
|68,031
|59,703
|Loan servicing income
|790
|781
|2,741
|3,276
|Trust fees
|5,440
|6,380
|22,570
|24,417
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|629
|962
|2,986
|3,546
|Securities gains (losses), net
|(153
|)
|1,563
|(425
|)
|5,910
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|(7
|)
|(27
|)
|(622
|)
|58
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|888
|4,151
|9,032
|20,605
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|—
|502
|1,658
|1,088
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|600
|1,056
|2,341
|3,762
|Other noninterest income
|4,356
|2,013
|19,952
|6,570
|Total Noninterest Income
|29,975
|32,730
|128,264
|128,935
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|61,611
|63,031
|254,478
|240,114
|Occupancy
|6,905
|7,282
|28,155
|29,965
|Furniture and equipment
|3,019
|3,364
|12,499
|13,323
|Professional fees
|18,186
|17,631
|65,606
|64,600
|Advertising
|1,829
|2,218
|6,221
|7,257
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,841
|2,169
|7,834
|9,395
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|373
|363
|950
|990
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|2,388
|214
|(1,047
|)
|588
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|2,442
|1,989
|7,586
|5,331
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,247
|2,549
|5,040
|6,303
|Other noninterest expenses
|15,377
|14,576
|56,055
|53,946
|Total Noninterest Expense
|117,218
|115,386
|443,377
|431,812
|Income Before Income Taxes
|74,590
|59,851
|267,753
|275,258
|Income taxes
|13,936
|10,271
|55,573
|55,335
|Net Income
|60,654
|49,580
|212,180
|219,923
|Preferred dividends
|(2,012
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(8,050
|)
|(8,050
|)
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|58,642
|$
|47,568
|$
|204,130
|$
|211,873
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.12
|$
|4.79
|$
|5.00
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|42,699,752
|42,479,442
|42,630,703
|42,410,611
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|143,970
|$
|122,913
|$
|108,718
|$
|102,369
|$
|107,721
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|53,178
|45,648
|38,098
|32,620
|30,637
|Nontaxable
|6,132
|6,164
|5,508
|6,202
|5,595
|Interest on federal funds sold
|11
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|1,410
|1,081
|563
|71
|86
|Total Interest Income
|204,701
|175,806
|152,887
|141,262
|144,039
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|32,215
|15,158
|6,530
|2,977
|3,168
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|2,223
|360
|88
|46
|123
|Interest on other borrowings
|5,043
|4,412
|3,808
|3,560
|3,554
|Total Interest Expense
|39,481
|19,930
|10,426
|6,583
|6,845
|Net Interest Income
|165,220
|155,876
|142,461
|134,679
|137,194
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|3,387
|5,492
|3,246
|3,245
|(5,313
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|161,833
|150,384
|139,215
|131,434
|142,507
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|17,432
|17,282
|18,066
|15,251
|15,349
|Loan servicing income
|790
|831
|834
|286
|781
|Trust fees
|5,440
|5,372
|5,679
|6,079
|6,380
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|629
|649
|839
|869
|962
|Securities gains (losses), net
|(153
|)
|(1,055
|)
|(2,089
|)
|2,872
|1,563
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|(7
|)
|(211
|)
|(121
|)
|(283
|)
|(27
|)
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|888
|1,832
|2,901
|3,411
|4,151
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|—
|—
|—
|1,658
|502
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|600
|694
|523
|524
|1,056
|Other noninterest income
|4,356
|3,787
|7,907
|3,902
|2,013
|Total Noninterest Income
|29,975
|29,181
|34,539
|34,569
|32,730
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|61,611
|62,661
|64,032
|66,174
|63,031
|Occupancy
|6,905
|6,794
|7,094
|7,362
|7,282
|Furniture and equipment
|3,019
|2,928
|3,033
|3,519
|3,364
|Professional fees
|18,186
|16,277
|15,987
|15,156
|17,631
|Advertising
|1,829
|1,554
|1,283
|1,555
|2,218
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,841
|1,856
|2,083
|2,054
|2,169
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|373
|304
|78
|195
|363
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|2,388
|(251
|)
|(3,230
|)
|46
|214
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|2,442
|2,156
|2,412
|576
|1,989
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,247
|979
|737
|77
|2,549
|Other noninterest expenses
|15,377
|13,625
|12,970
|14,083
|14,576
|Total Noninterest Expense
|117,218
|108,883
|106,479
|110,797
|115,386
|Income Before Income Taxes
|74,590
|70,682
|67,275
|55,206
|59,851
|Income taxes
|13,936
|14,118
|15,402
|12,117
|10,271
|Net Income
|60,654
|56,564
|51,873
|43,089
|49,580
|Preferred dividends
|(2,012
|)
|(2,013
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(2,013
|)
|(2,012
|)
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|58,642
|$
|54,551
|$
|49,861
|$
|41,076
|$
|47,568
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|42,699,752
|42,643,940
|42,565,391
|42,540,953
|42,479,442
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|309,045
|$
|250,394
|$
|221,077
|$
|198,559
|$
|163,895
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|54,042
|149,466
|163,717
|406,343
|271,704
|Cash and cash equivalents
|363,087
|399,860
|384,794
|604,902
|435,599
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|1,740
|1,740
|1,855
|2,894
|2,894
|Securities:
|Carried at fair value
|6,147,144
|6,060,331
|7,106,218
|7,025,243
|7,530,374
|Held to maturity, at cost
|829,403
|830,247
|81,939
|81,785
|84,709
|Other investments, at cost
|74,567
|80,286
|85,899
|82,751
|82,567
|Loans held for sale
|5,277
|9,570
|18,803
|22,685
|21,640
|Loans:
|Held to maturity
|11,428,352
|10,923,532
|10,678,218
|10,177,385
|9,954,572
|Allowance for credit losses
|(109,483
|)
|(105,715
|)
|(101,353
|)
|(100,522
|)
|(110,088
|)
|Loans, net
|11,318,869
|10,817,817
|10,576,865
|10,076,863
|9,844,484
|Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|197,330
|203,585
|206,818
|213,752
|215,827
|Goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|25,154
|26,995
|28,851
|30,934
|32,988
|Servicing rights, net
|7,840
|8,379
|8,288
|8,102
|6,890
|Cash surrender value on life insurance
|193,403
|193,184
|192,474
|192,267
|191,722
|Other real estate, net
|8,401
|8,030
|4,528
|1,422
|1,927
|Other assets
|496,008
|466,921
|385,062
|311,274
|246,923
|Total Assets
|$
|20,244,228
|$
|19,682,950
|$
|19,658,399
|$
|19,230,879
|$
|19,274,549
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|5,701,340
|$
|6,083,563
|$
|6,087,304
|$
|6,376,249
|$
|6,495,326
|Savings
|9,994,391
|10,060,523
|10,059,678
|9,236,427
|8,897,909
|Time
|1,817,278
|1,123,035
|1,078,568
|1,054,008
|1,024,020
|Total deposits
|17,513,009
|17,267,121
|17,225,550
|16,666,684
|16,417,255
|Short-term borrowings
|376,117
|147,000
|97,749
|107,372
|131,597
|Other borrowings
|371,753
|371,446
|372,538
|372,290
|372,072
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|248,294
|241,425
|188,494
|152,676
|171,447
|Total Liabilities
|18,509,173
|18,026,992
|17,884,331
|17,299,022
|17,092,371
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred equity
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|110,705
|Common stock
|42,467
|42,444
|42,439
|42,370
|42,275
|Capital surplus
|1,080,964
|1,079,277
|1,076,766
|1,073,048
|1,071,956
|Retained earnings
|1,120,925
|1,074,168
|1,031,076
|992,655
|962,994
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(620,006
|)
|(650,636
|)
|(486,918
|)
|(286,921
|)
|(5,752
|)
|Total Equity
|1,735,055
|1,655,958
|1,774,068
|1,931,857
|2,182,178
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|20,244,228
|$
|19,682,950
|$
|19,658,399
|$
|19,230,879
|$
|19,274,549
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,775,341
|$
|19,559,091
|$
|19,229,872
|$
|19,151,691
|Loans, net of unearned
|11,117,513
|10,783,135
|10,477,368
|10,043,594
|9,886,027
|Deposits
|17,319,218
|17,282,289
|17,044,479
|16,459,378
|16,265,476
|Earning assets
|18,175,838
|18,157,795
|17,987,734
|17,757,067
|17,681,917
|Interest bearing liabilities
|11,980,032
|11,723,026
|11,575,319
|10,453,400
|10,207,255
|Common equity
|1,548,739
|1,674,306
|1,731,393
|2,003,424
|2,061,973
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,659,444
|1,785,011
|1,842,098
|2,114,129
|2,172,678
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|946,688
|1,070,399
|1,125,543
|1,395,488
|1,451,950
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.03
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|15.02
|12.93
|11.55
|8.32
|9.15
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|25.19
|20.76
|18.35
|12.41
|13.47
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|(0.06
|)
|0.00
|0.03
|0.49
|0.03
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.61
|3.41
|3.18
|3.08
|3.08
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.65
|3.45
|3.22
|3.12
|3.12
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.33
|55.26
|57.66
|64.65
|63.86
|Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.34
|2.18
|2.18
|2.34
|2.39
|Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.14
|2.09
|2.14
|2.28
|2.25
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,151,691
|$
|19,621,839
|$
|18,508,273
|Loans, net of unearned
|11,117,513
|9,886,027
|10,608,831
|9,957,290
|Deposits
|17,319,218
|16,265,476
|17,029,398
|15,679,773
|Earning assets
|18,175,838
|17,681,917
|18,021,134
|17,025,088
|Interest bearing liabilities
|11,980,032
|10,207,255
|11,437,921
|9,969,820
|Common equity
|1,548,739
|2,061,973
|1,738,041
|2,020,200
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,659,444
|2,172,678
|1,848,746
|2,130,905
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|946,688
|1,451,950
|1,133,124
|1,406,641
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.19
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|15.02
|9.15
|11.74
|10.49
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|25.19
|13.47
|18.56
|15.59
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|(0.06
|)
|0.03
|0.11
|0.04
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.61
|3.08
|3.32
|3.29
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.65
|3.12
|3.37
|3.33
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1)
|54.33
|63.86
|57.74
|59.48
|Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.34
|2.39
|2.26
|2.33
|Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.14
|2.25
|2.16
|2.22
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Common Share Data
|Book value per common share
|$
|38.25
|$
|36.41
|$
|39.19
|$
|42.98
|$
|49.00
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|24.09
|$
|22.20
|$
|24.94
|$
|28.66
|$
|34.59
|ASC 320 effect on book value per common share
|$
|(14.58
|)
|$
|(15.31
|)
|$
|(11.43
|)
|$
|(6.74
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|42,467,394
|42,444,106
|42,439,439
|42,369,908
|42,275,264
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|5.21
|%
|4.94
|%
|5.56
|%
|6.52
|%
|7.84
|%
|Other Selected Trend Information
|Effective tax rate
|18.68
|%
|19.97
|%
|22.89
|%
|21.95
|%
|17.16
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|2,002
|2,020
|2,087
|2,208
|2,249
|Loans Held to Maturity
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|3,464,414
|$
|3,278,703
|$
|3,059,519
|$
|2,814,513
|$
|2,645,085
|Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
|11,025
|13,506
|23,031
|74,065
|199,883
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,265,307
|2,285,973
|2,282,833
|2,266,076
|2,240,334
|Commercial and business lending
|5,740,746
|5,578,182
|5,365,383
|5,154,654
|5,085,302
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,330,940
|2,219,542
|2,321,718
|2,161,761
|2,010,591
|Real estate construction
|1,076,082
|996,017
|845,045
|842,483
|856,119
|Commercial real estate lending
|3,407,022
|3,215,559
|3,166,763
|3,004,244
|2,866,710
|Total commercial lending
|9,147,768
|8,793,741
|8,532,146
|8,158,898
|7,952,012
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|920,510
|781,354
|836,703
|766,443
|753,753
|Residential mortgage
|853,361
|852,928
|845,270
|825,242
|829,283
|Consumer
|506,713
|495,509
|464,099
|426,802
|419,524
|Total loans held to maturity
|$
|11,428,352
|$
|10,923,532
|$
|10,678,218
|$
|10,177,385
|$
|9,954,572
|Total unfunded loan commitments
|$
|4,729,677
|$
|4,664,379
|$
|4,458,874
|$
|4,130,316
|$
|3,830,219
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|105,715
|$
|101,353
|$
|100,522
|$
|110,088
|$
|117,533
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|2,075
|4,388
|1,545
|2,628
|(6,808
|)
|Charge-offs
|(2,668
|)
|(938
|)
|(1,473
|)
|(13,217
|)
|(1,953
|)
|Recoveries
|4,361
|912
|759
|1,023
|1,316
|Balance, end of period
|$
|109,483
|$
|105,715
|$
|101,353
|$
|100,522
|$
|110,088
|Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|18,884
|$
|17,780
|$
|16,079
|$
|15,462
|$
|13,967
|Provision for credit losses
|1,312
|1,104
|1,701
|617
|1,495
|Balance, end of period
|$
|20,196
|$
|18,884
|$
|17,780
|$
|16,079
|$
|15,462
|Allowance for lending related credit losses
|$
|129,679
|$
|124,599
|$
|119,133
|$
|116,601
|$
|125,550
|Provision for Credit Losses
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans
|$
|2,075
|$
|4,388
|$
|1,545
|$
|2,628
|$
|(6,808
|)
|Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|1,312
|1,104
|1,701
|617
|1,495
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
|$
|3,387
|$
|5,492
|$
|3,246
|$
|3,245
|$
|(5,313
|)
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|58,231
|$
|64,560
|$
|62,909
|$
|64,174
|$
|69,369
|Loans past due ninety days or more
|273
|678
|95
|246
|550
|Other real estate owned
|8,401
|8,030
|4,528
|1,422
|1,927
|Other repossessed assets
|26
|—
|—
|34
|43
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|66,931
|$
|73,268
|$
|67,532
|$
|65,876
|$
|71,889
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|8,279
|$
|8,047
|$
|1,350
|$
|882
|$
|817
|Nonperforming Assets Activity
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|73,268
|$
|67,532
|$
|65,876
|$
|71,889
|$
|88,146
|Net loan (charge offs) recoveries
|1,693
|(26
|)
|(714
|)
|(12,194
|)
|(637
|)
|New nonperforming loans
|1,439
|8,388
|8,590
|15,832
|5,886
|Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
|(8,875
|)
|(2,015
|)
|(5,244
|)
|(8,448
|)
|(18,429
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds
|(594
|)
|(611
|)
|(976
|)
|(1,203
|)
|(3,077
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|66,931
|$
|73,268
|$
|67,532
|$
|65,876
|$
|71,889
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.51
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.70
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
|0.58
|0.67
|0.60
|0.64
|0.71
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.33
|0.37
|0.34
|0.34
|0.37
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|(0.06
|)
|0.00
|0.03
|0.49
|0.03
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
|0.96
|0.97
|0.95
|0.99
|1.11
|Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.13
|1.14
|1.12
|1.15
|1.26
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|187.14
|162.05
|160.87
|156.04
|157.45
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.04
|0.10
|0.06
|0.10
|0.07
|(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|6,122,313
|$
|53,178
|3.45
|%
|$
|6,303,278
|$
|45,648
|2.87
|%
|$
|6,730,511
|$
|30,637
|1.81
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|890,368
|7,762
|3.46
|951,232
|7,802
|3.25
|964,712
|7,082
|2.91
|Total securities
|7,012,681
|60,940
|3.45
|7,254,510
|53,450
|2.92
|7,695,223
|37,719
|1.94
|Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|151,405
|1,410
|3.69
|222,170
|1,081
|1.93
|218,809
|86
|0.16
|Federal funds sold
|739
|11
|5.91
|11
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|3,346,843
|45,290
|5.37
|3,182,134
|37,526
|4.68
|2,614,685
|26,465
|4.02
|PPP loans
|12,252
|397
|12.86
|17,859
|363
|8.06
|302,829
|8,106
|10.62
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,277,055
|26,194
|4.56
|2,272,666
|23,601
|4.12
|2,166,768
|22,007
|4.03
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,286,298
|29,273
|5.08
|2,258,424
|25,895
|4.55
|1,996,186
|21,744
|4.32
|Real estate construction
|1,050,802
|16,585
|6.26
|914,520
|12,382
|5.37
|837,716
|9,390
|4.45
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|785,647
|10,159
|5.13
|799,823
|8,966
|4.45
|697,521
|7,089
|4.03
|Residential mortgage
|858,767
|9,168
|4.24
|858,119
|8,665
|4.01
|853,208
|8,615
|4.01
|Consumer
|499,849
|7,426
|5.89
|479,590
|6,028
|4.99
|417,114
|4,793
|4.56
|Less: allowance for credit losses-loans
|(106,500
|)
|—
|—
|(102,031
|)
|—
|—
|(118,142
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|11,011,013
|144,492
|5.21
|10,681,104
|123,426
|4.58
|9,767,885
|108,209
|4.40
|Total earning assets
|18,175,838
|206,853
|4.52
|%
|18,157,795
|177,957
|3.89
|%
|17,681,917
|146,014
|3.28
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,738,011
|1,617,546
|1,469,774
|Total Assets
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,775,341
|$
|19,151,691
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|9,987,692
|$
|25,950
|1.03
|%
|$
|10,059,652
|$
|12,907
|0.51
|%
|$
|8,609,596
|$
|2,160
|0.10
|%
|Time deposits
|1,322,094
|6,265
|1.88
|1,156,908
|2,251
|0.77
|1,048,785
|1,008
|0.38
|Short-term borrowings
|298,804
|2,223
|2.95
|134,974
|360
|1.06
|176,956
|123
|0.28
|Other borrowings
|371,442
|5,043
|5.39
|371,492
|4,412
|4.71
|371,918
|3,554
|3.79
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|11,980,032
|39,481
|1.31
|%
|11,723,026
|19,930
|0.67
|%
|10,207,255
|6,845
|0.27
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|6,009,432
|6,065,729
|6,607,095
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|264,941
|201,575
|164,663
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|6,274,373
|6,267,304
|6,771,758
|Equity
|1,659,444
|1,785,011
|2,172,678
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,775,341
|$
|19,151,691
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)
|$
|167,372
|$
|158,027
|$
|139,169
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.21
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.01
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3)
|3.65
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.12
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|65.91
|%
|64.56
|%
|57.73
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|6,335,586
|$
|169,544
|2.68
|%
|$
|6,135,732
|$
|125,010
|2.04
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|965,474
|30,387
|3.15
|799,283
|24,390
|3.05
|Total securities
|7,301,060
|199,931
|2.74
|6,935,015
|149,400
|2.15
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|216,786
|3,125
|1.44
|254,630
|344
|0.14
|Federal funds sold
|192
|11
|5.73
|3,457
|1
|0.03
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|3,070,890
|140,310
|4.57
|2,543,514
|111,473
|4.38
|PPP loans
|50,464
|6,884
|13.64
|734,139
|40,627
|5.53
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,272,088
|93,936
|4.13
|1,950,014
|81,717
|4.19
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|2,196,922
|99,202
|4.52
|1,969,910
|87,728
|4.45
|Real estate construction
|923,316
|48,258
|5.23
|824,055
|37,891
|4.60
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|778,526
|34,064
|4.38
|681,493
|29,822
|4.38
|Residential mortgage
|852,541
|34,276
|4.02
|846,573
|36,768
|4.34
|Consumer
|464,084
|23,058
|4.97
|407,592
|20,201
|4.96
|Less: allowance for credit losses-loans
|(105,735
|)
|—
|—
|(125,304
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|10,503,096
|479,988
|4.57
|9,831,986
|446,227
|4.54
|Total earning assets
|18,021,134
|683,055
|3.79
|%
|17,025,088
|595,972
|3.50
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,600,705
|1,483,185
|Total Assets
|$
|19,621,839
|$
|18,508,273
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|9,737,100
|$
|46,623
|0.48
|%
|$
|8,311,825
|$
|9,063
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|1,160,538
|10,257
|0.88
|1,137,097
|5,734
|0.50
|Short-term borrowings
|168,404
|2,717
|1.61
|181,165
|471
|0.26
|Other borrowings
|371,879
|16,823
|4.52
|339,733
|12,932
|3.81
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|11,437,921
|76,420
|0.67
|%
|9,969,820
|28,200
|0.28
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|6,131,760
|6,230,851
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|203,412
|176,697
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|6,335,172
|6,407,548
|Equity
|1,848,746
|2,130,905
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|19,621,839
|$
|18,508,273
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)
|$
|606,635
|$
|567,772
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.12
|%
|3.22
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3)
|3.37
|%
|3.33
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|63.47
|%
|58.56
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|58,642
|$
|54,551
|$
|49,861
|$
|41,076
|$
|47,568
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,455
|1,466
|1,645
|1,623
|1,713
|Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|60,097
|$
|56,017
|$
|51,506
|$
|42,699
|$
|49,281
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,548,739
|$
|1,674,306
|$
|1,731,393
|$
|2,003,424
|$
|2,061,973
|Less average goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|26,046
|27,902
|29,845
|31,931
|34,018
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|946,688
|$
|1,070,399
|$
|1,125,543
|$
|1,395,488
|$
|1,451,950
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|15.02
|%
|12.93
|%
|11.55
|%
|8.32
|%
|9.15
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|25.19
|%
|20.76
|%
|18.35
|%
|12.41
|%
|13.47
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|165,220
|$
|155,876
|$
|142,461
|$
|134,679
|$
|137,194
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|2,152
|2,151
|1,977
|2,119
|1,975
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|167,372
|$
|158,027
|$
|144,438
|$
|136,798
|$
|139,169
|Average earning assets
|$
|18,175,838
|$
|18,157,795
|$
|17,987,734
|$
|17,757,067
|$
|17,681,917
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.61
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.08
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.65
|3.45
|3.22
|3.12
|3.12
|Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
|Common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,624,350
|$
|1,545,253
|$
|1,663,363
|$
|1,821,152
|$
|2,071,473
|Less goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|25,154
|26,995
|28,851
|30,934
|32,988
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,023,191
|$
|942,253
|$
|1,058,507
|$
|1,214,213
|$
|1,462,480
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|42,467,394
|42,444,106
|42,439,439
|42,369,908
|42,275,264
|Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|38.25
|$
|36.41
|$
|39.19
|$
|42.98
|$
|49.00
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|24.09
|$
|22.20
|$
|24.94
|$
|28.66
|$
|34.59
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,023,191
|$
|942,253
|$
|1,058,507
|$
|1,214,213
|$
|1,462,480
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|20,244,228
|$
|19,682,950
|$
|19,658,399
|$
|19,230,879
|$
|19,274,549
|Less goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|25,154
|26,995
|28,851
|30,934
|32,988
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|19,643,069
|$
|19,079,950
|$
|19,053,543
|$
|18,623,940
|$
|18,665,556
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|5.21
|%
|4.94
|%
|5.56
|%
|6.52
|%
|7.84
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|165,220
|$
|155,876
|$
|142,461
|$
|134,679
|$
|137,194
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|2,152
|2,151
|1,977
|2,119
|1,975
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|167,372
|158,027
|144,438
|136,798
|139,169
|Noninterest income
|29,975
|29,181
|34,539
|34,569
|32,730
|Securities (gains)/losses, net
|153
|1,055
|2,089
|(2,872
|)
|(1,563
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net
|7
|211
|121
|283
|27
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|—
|—
|—
|(1,658
|)
|(502
|)
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|197,507
|$
|188,474
|$
|181,187
|$
|167,120
|$
|169,861
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|117,218
|$
|108,883
|$
|106,479
|$
|110,797
|$
|115,386
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,841
|1,856
|2,083
|2,054
|2,169
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,247
|979
|737
|77
|2,549
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
|2,388
|(251
|)
|(3,230
|)
|46
|214
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|2,442
|2,156
|2,412
|576
|1,989
|Core expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|107,300
|$
|104,143
|$
|104,477
|$
|108,044
|$
|108,465
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|54.33
|%
|55.26
|%
|57.66
|%
|64.65
|%
|63.86
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|117,218
|$
|108,883
|$
|106,479
|$
|110,797
|$
|115,386
|Core expenses (non-GAAP)
|107,300
|104,143
|104,477
|108,044
|108,465
|Average assets
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,775,341
|$
|19,559,091
|$
|19,229,872
|$
|19,151,691
|Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.34
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.39
|%
|Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)
|2.14
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.25
|%
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|424
|$
|365
|$
|275
|$
|340
|$
|—
|Occupancy
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Furniture and equipment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Professional fees
|1,587
|1,480
|1,779
|236
|1,989
|Advertising
|95
|131
|156
|—
|—
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other noninterest expenses
|336
|180
|202
|—
|—
|Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|$
|2,442
|$
|2,156
|$
|2,412
|$
|576
|$
|1,989
|After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.05
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|58,642
|$
|47,568
|$
|204,130
|$
|211,873
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,455
|1,713
|6,189
|7,422
|Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|60,097
|$
|49,281
|$
|210,319
|$
|219,295
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,548,739
|$
|2,061,973
|$
|1,738,041
|$
|2,020,200
|Less average goodwill
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|576,005
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|26,046
|34,018
|28,912
|37,554
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|946,688
|$
|1,451,950
|$
|1,133,124
|$
|1,406,641
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|15.02
|%
|9.15
|%
|11.74
|%
|10.49
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|25.19
|%
|13.47
|%
|18.56
|%
|15.59
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|165,220
|$
|137,194
|$
|598,236
|$
|560,560
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|2,152
|1,975
|8,399
|7,212
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|167,372
|$
|139,169
|$
|606,635
|$
|567,772
|Average earning assets
|$
|18,175,838
|$
|17,681,917
|$
|18,021,134
|$
|17,025,088
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.61
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.29
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.65
|3.12
|3.37
|3.33
|Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
|0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|0.09
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|165,220
|$
|137,194
|$
|598,236
|$
|560,560
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|2,152
|1,975
|8,399
|7,212
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|167,372
|139,169
|606,635
|567,772
|Noninterest income
|29,975
|32,730
|128,264
|128,935
|Securities (gains)/losses, net
|153
|(1,563
|)
|425
|(5,910
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net
|7
|27
|622
|(58
|)
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|—
|(502
|)
|(1,658
|)
|(1,088
|)
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|197,507
|$
|169,861
|$
|734,288
|$
|689,651
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|117,218
|$
|115,386
|$
|443,377
|$
|431,812
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,841
|2,169
|7,834
|9,395
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|3,247
|2,549
|5,040
|6,303
|(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|2,388
|214
|(1,047
|)
|588
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|2,442
|1,989
|7,586
|5,331
|Core expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|107,300
|$
|108,465
|$
|423,964
|$
|410,195
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|54.33
|%
|63.86
|%
|57.74
|%
|59.48
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|117,218
|$
|115,386
|$
|443,377
|$
|431,812
|Core expenses (non-GAAP)
|107,300
|108,465
|423,964
|410,195
|Average assets
|$
|19,913,849
|$
|19,151,691
|$
|19,621,839
|$
|18,508,273
|Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)
|2.34
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.33
|%
|Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)
|2.14
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.22
|%
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|424
|$
|—
|$
|1,404
|$
|578
|Occupancy
|—
|—
|—
|10
|Furniture and equipment
|—
|—
|—
|655
|Professional fees
|1,587
|1,989
|5,082
|2,867
|Advertising
|95
|—
|382
|173
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|—
|—
|—
|39
|Other noninterest expenses
|336
|—
|718
|1,009
|Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|$
|2,442
|$
|1,989
|$
|7,586
|$
|5,331
|After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.13
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
