Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Net income was $12.1 million compared to $19.6 million in 2021. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in 2021.

Net income reflects the impact of a $6.1 million provision for credit losses as compared to a benefit of $1.2 million in 2021. Loan loss provision returned to a more normalized level in 2022, and increased in the fourth quarter, as a result of a higher national unemployment forecast and qualitative factors reflecting economic uncertainty associated with higher interest rates, inflation, and global political unrest. Provision also increased due to the impact of strong loan growth and higher unfunded loan commitments.

Net interest income of $43.1 million was $2.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of loan growth and net interest margin expansion, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in interest and fee income accretion in connection with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (“revenue related to PPP loans”).

Salaries and employee benefits expense included $440 thousand of non-recurring severance expense in the current quarter related to a restructuring that eliminated approximately 20 positions throughout the organization.

Non-recurring restructuring charges of $350 thousand were recognized in the current quarter related to the 2020 closure of five locations. The charges related to the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon current market conditions.

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) was $20.6 million, down $2.1 million, or 9.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding restructuring charges and revenue related to PPP loans from both periods of comparison, pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) increased by $865 thousand, or 4.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including non-performing loans to total loans of 0.25% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.18% as of December 31, 2022.

Results for the Full Year 2022

Net income was $56.6 million compared to $77.7 million in 2021. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $55.1 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, compared to $76.2 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, in 2021.

2022 net income reflects the impact of a $13.3 million provision for credit losses as compared to a benefit of $8.3 million in 2021.

Net interest income of $167.4 million was $12.6 million higher than 2021 as a result of loan growth and net interest margin expansion, partially offset by a $7.6 million decrease in revenue related to PPP loans.

Non-recurring restructuring charges related to the 2020 closure of five locations totaled $1.6 million in 2022 compared to $111 thousand in 2021.

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) was $84.3 million, down $4.6 million, or 5.2%, from 2021. Excluding a third quarter 2022 non-recurring $2.0 million enhancement from the surrender and redeployment of $25.5 million in cash surrender value of company owned life insurance, as well as restructuring charges and revenue related to PPP loans from both periods of comparison, pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) increased by $2.5 million, or 3.2% from 2021.

“Our total loan portfolio grew a robust 4.7% in the fourth quarter and 10.1% year-over-year,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “The early 2022 addition of our Mid-Atlantic commercial lending team significantly fueled back-end-weighted full year growth, with an increase of approximately $75 million in loans outstanding in this region during the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter also benefitted from a high level of commercial loans in the pipeline awaiting closing at September 30, 2022. Our commercial loan pipeline remains sizable, at $750 million, down slightly from the end of the third quarter. Approximately $200 million of the pipeline is attributable to the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Our long-term track record of credit-disciplined loan growth and well-defined strategic and risk frameworks has resulted in a high-quality loan portfolio that is well-positioned for success in a challenging economy. This is exemplified by strong year-end metrics including fourth quarter net charge-offs of 34 basis points, non-performing loans to total loans of 25 basis points, and zero delinquencies in our large commercial loan portfolios.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Net interest margin decreased by five basis points from the linked quarter, primarily as a result of repricing and seasonality within our public deposit portfolio. Managing an appropriate balance between net interest margin and net interest income remains a key consideration for the Company. We are modeling cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion from our loan and securities portfolios in 2023, which will benefit future net interest margin as this liquidity is deployed into new loan originations at market rates.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $81 thousand from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.33 billion, an increase of $99.4 million from the third quarter of 2022 due to a $128.9 million increase in average loans and a $6.9 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $36.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $151.2 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a $279.6 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $29.1 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $99.2 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash.

Net interest margin was 3.23% in the current quarter as compared to 3.28% in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and revenue related to PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.22% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 3.26% in the third quarter of 2022 and 2.98% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin improved from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the impact of 2022 interest rate increases. Net interest margin decreased from the third quarter of 2022 as we experienced repricing in our public deposit portfolio, coupled with a shift in mix from lower cost transaction deposit accounts to higher cost time deposits.

Net interest income was $167.4 million for the full year 2022, $12.6 million higher than 2021. Net interest margin was 3.20% for the full year 2022, an increase of six basis points from 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and revenue related to PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.17% for the full year 2022, up 12 basis points from 3.05% in 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $737 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Company owned life insurance income of $875 thousand was $2.1 million lower than the third quarter of 2022 and $54 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline from the linked period reflects a non-recurring $2.0 million third quarter 2022 enhancement related to the surrender and redeployment of $25.5 million in cash surrender value of company owned life insurance.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $656 thousand in the current quarter, $557 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022 and $379 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2021. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades.

A net loss of $111 thousand on tax credit investments was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to a $385 thousand loss in the third quarter of 2022 and a $493 thousand loss in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss on tax credit investments represents the amortization of tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.



Noninterest income was $46.3 million for the full year 2022, $635 thousand lower than 2021.

Insurance income of $6.4 million was $614 thousand higher than 2021, driven by new business growth within the Company’s markets.

Investment advisory income was $11.5 million as compared to $11.7 million in 2021. The positive impact of new and increased client accounts was offset by the impact of the 2022 global stock market decline on the value of assets under management.

Company owned life insurance income of $5.5 million was $2.6 million higher than 2021, primarily as a result of the third quarter 2022 transaction previously described.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $1.3 million was $788 thousand lower than 2021. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments as they mature.

Income from derivative instruments, net of $1.9 million was $776 thousand lower than 2021 as a result of the number and value of interest rate swap transactions combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale was $1.2 million as compared to $3.0 million in 2021. Sales volumes and margins for residential loans moderated significantly in 2022 primarily as a result of inflation, higher interest rates, and tight housing inventory.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $32.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.1 million was $151 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022 and $2.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily the result of $440 thousand of non-recurring severance expense in the current quarter, partially offset by lower medical claim activity. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to investments in personnel and hourly wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.

Computer and data processing expense of $4.7 million was $272 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022 and $727 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2021 due to timing of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution implemented across all lines of business, and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, initiatives.

The Company recognized restructuring charges in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling $350 thousand in connection with five locations that were closed in the second half of 2020. The charges related to the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon current market conditions.

Other expense of $3.5 million was relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and $863 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was the result of a combination of factors including interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, higher travel and entertainment expense as we exited pandemic business practices, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.

Noninterest expense was $129.4 million for the full year 2022, $16.6 million higher than 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $69.6 million was $8.7 million higher than 2021. The increase is primarily the result of investments in personnel and wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.

Professional services expense of $5.6 million was $943 thousand lower than 2021 primarily as a result of higher expense incurred in the prior year for enterprise standardization expense and miscellaneous consulting fees.

Computer and data processing expense of $17.6 million was $3.5 million higher than 2021 as a result of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, primarily driven by a new customer relationship management system implemented in the latter part of 2021 and other initiatives.

Restructuring charges related to the 2020 closing of five branches totaled $1.6 million in 2022 as compared to $111 thousand in 2021 due to the previously described write-down of real estate assets.

Other expense of $12.4 million was $2.8 million higher than 2021, primarily due to interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, higher travel and entertainment expense, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 income tax expense included approximately $1.5 million of incremental taxes associated with the company owned life insurance surrender and redeployment strategy, partially offset by a $2.0 million non-recurring enhancement recorded as noninterest income.

The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $1.4 million, $511 thousand, and $1.7 million, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022, 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022 and 17.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and, in the third quarter of 2022, was impacted by the company owned life insurance transaction. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.80 billion at December 31, 2022, up $172.8 million from September 30, 2022, and up $276.5 million from December 31, 2021.

Investment securities were $1.14 billion at December 31, 2022, down $19.7 million from September 30, 2022, and down $240.8 million from December 31, 2021. The portfolio decline from September 30, 2022, was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from December 31, 2021, was primarily the result of a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.

Total loans were $4.05 billion at December 31, 2022, up $183.6 million, or 4.7%, from September 30, 2022, and up $371.0 million, or 10.1%, from December 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $4.05 billion at December 31, 2022, up $185.2 million, or 4.8%, from September 30, 2022, and up $425.2 million, or 11.7%, from December 31, 2021.

Commercial business loans totaled $664.2 million, up $30.4 million, or 4.8%, from September 30, 2022, and up $26.0 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2021. PPP loans net of deferred fees are included in commercial business loans and were $1.2 million at December 31, 2022, $2.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $55.3 million at December 31, 2021. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP loans increased 5.1% from September 30, 2022, and increased 13.7% from December 31, 2021.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.68 billion, up $115.3 million, or 7.4%, from September 30, 2022, and up $267.1 million, or 18.9%, from December 31, 2021.

Residential real estate loans totaled $590.0 million, up $12.1 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2022, and up $12.7 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2021.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.02 billion, up $26.2 million, or 2.6%, from September 30, 2022, and up $65.6 million, or 6.8%, from December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $4.93 billion at December 31, 2022, $24.3 million higher than September 30, 2022, and $102.3 million higher than December 31, 2021. The increase for both periods was primarily attributable to growth in brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Short-term borrowings were $205.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $69.0 million at September 30, 2022, and $30.0 million at December 31, 2021. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $405.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.0 million at September 30, 2022, and $505.1 million at December 31, 2021. Shareholders’ equity has been negatively impacted in 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as the losses are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of our agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $25.31 at December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.74, or 3.0%, from $24.57 at September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $5.67, or 18.3%, from $30.98 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $20.53 at December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.76, or 3.9%, from $19.77 at September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $5.73, or 21.8%, from $26.26 at December 31, 2021. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.70% at December 31, 2022, unchanged from September 30, 2022, and 8.84% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.50%, 5.46% and 7.59% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The primary driver of declines in all four measures was the previously described increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.29 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and representing an increase of 7.4% over the prior year quarter. The dividend returned 38.2% of fourth quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were as follows:

Leverage Ratio was 8.33% compared to 8.35% and 8.23% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.42% compared to 9.75% and 10.28% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.78% compared to 10.12% and 10.68% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.13% compared to 12.53% and 13.12% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $10.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, as compared to $8.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, and $12.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $3.3 million in the current quarter as compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was 0.34% in the current quarter, 0.22% in the third quarter of 2022 and 0.51% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.12%, compared to 1.14% at September 30, 2022, and 1.08% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio excluding PPP loans(1) was 1.12%, compared to 1.14% at September 30, 2022, and 1.09% at December 31, 2021.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $4.6 million in the current quarter compared to a provision of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), increased by $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $507 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, and decreased by $105 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $13.3 million for the full year 2022 compared to a benefit of $8.3 million in 2021. The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses in each quarter of 2021 as a result of improvement in the national unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for the Company’s current expected credit loss standard model, and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in the release of credit loss reserves. Loan loss provision returned to a more normalized level in 2022, excluding a $2.0 million commercial loan recovery recognized in the second quarter, due to the impact of strong loan growth and an increase in the national unemployment forecast and qualitative factors reflecting economic uncertainty associated with higher interest rates, inflation, and global political unrest, partially offset by a reduction in overall specific reserve levels.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 445% at December 31, 2022, 517% at September 30, 2022, and 326% at December 31, 2021.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, in its Annual Report on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2022, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022 2021 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,466 $ 118,581 $ 109,705 $ 170,404 $ 79,112 Investment securities: Available for sale 954,371 965,531 1,057,018 1,119,362 1,178,515 Held-to-maturity, net 188,975 197,538 204,933 211,173 205,581 Total investment securities 1,143,346 1,163,069 1,261,951 1,330,535 1,384,096 Loans held for sale 550 2,074 4,265 5,544 6,202 Loans: Commercial business 664,249 633,894 611,102 625,141 638,293 Commercial mortgage 1,679,840 1,564,545 1,448,152 1,434,759 1,412,788 Residential real estate loans 589,960 577,821 574,784 574,895 577,299 Residential real estate lines 77,670 77,336 76,108 76,860 78,531 Consumer indirect 1,023,620 997,423 1,039,251 1,007,404 958,048 Other consumer 15,110 15,832 14,621 14,589 14,477 Total loans 4,050,449 3,866,851 3,764,018 3,733,648 3,679,436 Allowance for credit losses - loans 45,413 44,106 42,452 40,966 39,676 Total loans, net 4,005,036 3,822,745 3,721,566 3,692,682 3,639,760 Total interest-earning assets 5,428,533 5,073,983 5,206,795 5,266,351 5,105,608 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 Total assets 5,797,272 5,624,482 5,568,198 5,630,498 5,520,779 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,139,214 1,135,125 1,114,460 1,079,949 1,107,561 Interest-bearing demand 863,822 946,431 877,661 990,404 864,528 Savings and money market 1,643,516 1,800,321 1,845,186 2,015,384 1,933,047 Time deposits 1,282,872 1,023,277 983,209 917,195 921,954 Total deposits 4,929,424 4,905,154 4,820,516 5,002,932 4,827,090 Short-term borrowings 205,000 69,000 109,000 - 30,000 Long-term borrowings, net 74,222 74,144 74,067 73,989 73,911 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,069,432 3,913,173 3,889,123 3,996,972 3,823,440 Shareholders’ equity 405,605 394,048 425,801 446,846 505,142 Common shareholders’ equity 388,313 376,756 408,509 429,554 487,850 Tangible common equity (1) 314,899 303,103 334,612 355,408 413,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (137,487 ) $ (141,183 ) $ (99,724 ) $ (67,094 ) $ (13,207 ) Common shares outstanding 15,340 15,334 15,334 15,299 15,745 Treasury shares 760 765 765 800 354 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.33 % 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.13 % 8.23 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.42 % 9.75 % 9.91 % 9.85 % 10.28 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.78 % 10.12 % 10.29 % 10.24 % 10.68 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.13 % 12.53 % 12.75 % 12.72 % 13.12 % Common equity to assets 6.70 % 6.70 % 7.34 % 7.63 % 8.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % 7.59 % Common book value per share $ 25.31 $ 24.57 $ 26.64 $ 28.08 $ 30.98 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23 $ 26.26

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 196,107 $ 167,205 $ 57,805 $ 50,675 $ 45,276 $ 42,351 $ 43,753 Interest expense 28,735 12,475 14,656 7,607 3,679 2,793 2,885 Net interest income 167,372 154,730 43,149 43,068 41,597 39,558 40,868 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 13,311 (8,336 ) 6,115 4,314 563 2,319 (1,192 ) Net interest income after provision

(benefit) for credit losses 154,061 163,066 37,034 38,754 41,034 37,239 42,060 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,889 5,571 1,486 1,597 1,437 1,369 1,490 Insurance income 6,364 5,750 1,462 1,571 1,234 2,097 1,343 Card interchange income 8,205 8,498 2,074 2,076 2,103 1,952 2,228 Investment advisory 11,493 11,672 2,824 2,722 2,906 3,041 3,045 Company owned life insurance 5,542 2,947 875 2,965 869 833 821 Investments in limited partnerships 1,293 2,081 191 65 242 795 294 Loan servicing 507 415 124 139 135 109 122 Income from derivative instruments, net 1,919 2,695 656 99 645 519 1,035 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale 1,227 2,950 182 308 828 (91 ) 482 Net (loss) gain on investment securities (15 ) 71 - - (15 ) - - Net (loss) gain on other assets (16 ) 441 (1 ) (22 ) 7 - 155 Net loss on tax credit investments (815 ) (431 ) (111 ) (385 ) (92 ) (227 ) (493 ) Other 4,678 4,246 1,175 1,517 1,061 925 1,152 Total noninterest income 46,271 46,906 10,937 12,652 11,360 11,322 11,674 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 69,633 60,893 18,101 17,950 16,966 16,616 16,111 Occupancy and equipment 15,103 14,371 3,539 3,793 4,015 3,756 3,869 Professional services 5,592 6,535 1,420 1,247 1,269 1,656 1,437 Computer and data processing 17,638 14,112 4,679 4,407 4,573 3,979 3,952 Supplies and postage 1,943 1,769 493 440 469 541 408 FDIC assessments 2,440 2,624 655 651 621 513 682 Advertising and promotions 2,013 1,704 576 651 406 380 470 Amortization of intangibles 986 1,060 239 244 249 254 259 Restructuring charges 1,619 111 350 - 1,269 - 111 Other 12,395 9,571 3,461 3,444 3,050 2,440 2,598 Total noninterest expense 129,362 112,750 33,513 32,827 32,887 30,135 29,897 Income before income taxes 70,970 97,222 14,458 18,579 19,507 18,426 23,837 Income tax expense 14,397 19,525 2,370 4,725 3,859 3,443 4,225 Net income 56,573 77,697 12,088 13,854 15,648 14,983 19,612 Preferred stock dividends 1,459 1,460 364 365 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 55,114 $ 76,237 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 $ 19,247 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 3.58 $ 4.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 1.22 Earnings per share – diluted $ 3.56 $ 4.78 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 0.99 $ 0.93 $ 1.21 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 1.16 $ 1.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Common dividend payout ratio 32.40 % 22.45 % 38.16 % 32.95 % 29.00 % 30.85 % 22.13 % Dividend yield (annualized) 4.76 % 3.40 % 4.72 % 4.78 % 4.47 % 3.90 % 3.37 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 1.46 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.39 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.81 % 16.01 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 14.40 % 12.35 % 15.55 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 12.99 % 16.29 % 12.08 % 12.72 % 14.64 % 12.49 % 15.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 15.72 % 19.37 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % 18.69 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.39 % 55.76 % 61.82 % 58.78 % 61.91 % 59.06 % 56.76 % Effective tax rate 20.3 % 20.1 % 16.4 % 25.4 % 19.8 % 18.7 % 17.7 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 49,055 $ 169,504 $ 49,073 $ 42,183 $ 60,429 $ 44,559 $ 148,293 Investment securities (1) 1,384,208 1,129,012 1,332,776 1,369,166 1,416,065 1,419,947 1,361,898 Loans: Commercial business 628,729 734,748 636,470 623,916 626,574 627,915 649,926 Commercial mortgage 1,502,904 1,327,772 1,633,298 1,514,138 1,429,910 1,431,933 1,392,375 Residential real estate loans 579,362 593,375 582,352 577,094 576,990 581,021 586,358 Residential real estate lines 77,132 82,210 77,342 76,853 76,730 77,610 78,594 Consumer indirect 1,008,026 896,769 1,003,728 1,012,787 1,045,720 969,441 946,551 Other consumer 14,636 15,305 15,175 14,648 14,183 14,531 14,997 Total loans 3,810,789 3,650,179 3,948,365 3,819,436 3,770,107 3,702,451 3,668,801 Total interest-earning assets 5,244,052 4,948,695 5,330,214 5,230,785 5,246,601 5,166,957 5,178,992 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,913 74,411 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 Total assets 5,606,733 5,335,808 5,667,331 5,599,964 5,598,217 5,560,316 5,582,987 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 909,799 827,891 923,374 854,015 938,995 923,425 880,723 Savings and money market 1,852,571 1,864,567 1,764,230 1,817,413 1,882,998 1,948,050 1,997,508 Time deposits 1,008,092 907,973 1,116,135 1,031,162 954,862 927,886 923,080 Short-term borrowings 86,139 538 87,783 136,610 94,242 24,672 982 Long-term borrowings, net 74,059 73,749 74,175 74,096 74,019 73,942 73,864 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,930,660 3,674,718 3,965,697 3,913,296 3,945,116 3,897,975 3,876,157 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,105,281 1,105,227 1,123,223 1,115,759 1,098,084 1,083,506 1,134,100 Total deposits 4,875,743 4,705,658 4,926,962 4,818,349 4,874,939 4,882,867 4,935,411 Total liabilities 5,165,020 4,850,417 5,265,134 5,162,057 5,162,293 5,068,464 5,082,583 Shareholders’ equity 441,713 485,391 402,197 437,907 435,924 491,852 500,404 Common equity 424,421 468,085 384,905 420,615 418,632 474,560 483,112 Tangible common equity (2) $ 350,508 $ 393,674 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 $ 408,568 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,384 15,841 15,330 15,329 15,306 15,577 15,815 Diluted 15,471 15,937 15,413 15,393 15,385 15,699 15,928 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.81 % 1.75 % 1.88 % 1.81 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.65 % Loans 4.48 % 4.05 % 5.15 % 4.62 % 4.13 % 3.97 % 4.14 % Total interest-earning assets 3.75 % 3.39 % 4.32 % 3.86 % 3.47 % 3.32 % 3.37 % Interest-bearing demand 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.52 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Savings and money market 0.53 % 0.18 % 1.20 % 0.56 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Time deposits 1.09 % 0.40 % 2.31 % 1.12 % 0.41 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Short-term borrowings 1.74 % 22.33 % 2.48 % 1.95 % 1.07 % 0.45 % 0.35 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.73 % 5.75 % 5.72 % 5.72 % 5.73 % 5.74 % 5.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.73 % 0.34 % 1.47 % 0.77 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.30 % Net interest rate spread 3.02 % 3.05 % 2.85 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.03 % 3.07 % Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.14 % 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.11 % 3.15 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance $ 39,676 $ 52,420 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 $ 45,444 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (64 ) (212 ) (21 ) (96 ) 90 (37 ) 177 Commercial mortgage (853 ) 3,814 1,167 (1 ) (2,018 ) (1 ) 3,618 Residential real estate loans 279 56 242 (4 ) 46 (5 ) 32 Residential real estate lines (1 ) 141 (19 ) 35 (12 ) (5 ) 11 Consumer indirect 4,538 1,256 1,451 1,890 647 550 674 Other consumer 1,339 705 518 329 207 285 168 Total net (recoveries) charge-offs 5,238 5,760 3,338 2,153 (1,040 ) 787 4,680 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 10,975 (6,984 ) 4,645 3,807 446 2,077 (1,088 ) Ending balance $ 45,413 $ 39,676 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.01 % -0.03 % -0.01 % -0.06 % 0.06 % -0.02 % 0.11 % Commercial mortgage -0.06 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.00 % -0.57 % 0.00 % 1.03 % Residential real estate loans 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Residential real estate lines 0.00 % 0.17 % -0.10 % 0.18 % -0.06 % -0.03 % 0.05 % Consumer indirect 0.45 % 0.14 % 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.28 % Other consumer 9.15 % 4.61 % 13.57 % 8.90 % 5.86 % 7.95 % 4.43 % Total loans 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.34 % 0.22 % -0.11 % 0.09 % 0.51 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 340 $ 1,399 $ 340 $ 1,358 $ 422 $ 990 $ 1,399 Commercial mortgage 2,564 6,414 2,564 843 836 3,838 6,414 Residential real estate loans 4,071 2,373 4,071 3,550 2,738 2,878 2,373 Residential real estate lines 142 200 142 119 160 128 200 Consumer indirect 3,079 1,780 3,079 2,666 2,389 1,771 1,780 Other consumer 2 - 2 - 3 12 - Total non-performing loans 10,198 12,166 10,198 8,536 6,548 9,617 12,166 Foreclosed assets 19 - 19 - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 10,217 $ 12,166 $ 10,217 $ 8,536 $ 6,548 $ 9,617 $ 12,166 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.26 % 0.33 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.08 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 445 % 326 % 445 % 517 % 648 % 426 % 326 %

(1) At period end.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2022 2021 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,797,272 $ 5,624,482 $ 5,568,198 $ 5,630,498 $ 5,520,779 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 Tangible assets $ 5,723,858 $ 5,550,829 $ 5,494,301 $ 5,556,352 $ 5,446,379 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 388,313 $ 376,756 $ 408,509 $ 429,554 $ 487,850 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 74,400 Tangible common equity $ 314,899 $ 303,103 $ 334,612 $ 355,408 $ 413,450 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % 7.59 % Common shares outstanding 15,340 15,334 15,334 15,299 15,745 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23 $ 26.26 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,606,733 $ 5,335,808 $ 5,667,331 $ 5,599,964 $ 5,598,217 $ 5,560,316 $ 5,582,987 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 73,913 74,411 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 Average tangible assets $ 5,532,820 $ 5,261,397 $ 5,593,784 $ 5,526,173 $ 5,524,180 $ 5,486,029 $ 5,508,443 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 424,421 $ 468,085 $ 384,905 $ 420,615 $ 418,632 $ 474,560 $ 483,112 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 73,913 74,411 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 74,544 Average tangible common equity $ 350,508 $ 393,674 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 $ 408,568 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 55,114 $ 76,237 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 $ 19,247 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 15.72 % 19.37 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % 18.69 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 56,573 $ 77,697 $ 12,088 $ 13,854 $ 15,648 $ 14,983 $ 19,612 Add: Income tax expense 14,397 19,525 2,370 4,725 3,859 3,443 4,225 Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses 13,311 (8,336 ) 6,115 4,314 563 2,319 (1,192 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 84,281 $ 88,886 $ 20,573 $ 22,893 $ 20,070 $ 20,745 $ 22,645 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,619 111 350 - 1,269 - 111 Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment (1,997 ) - - (1,997 ) - - - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 83,903 $ 88,997 $ 20,923 $ 20,896 $ 21,339 $ 20,745 $ 22,756 Less: PPP accretion interest income and fees (2,271 ) (9,863 ) (78 ) (312 ) (809 ) (1,072 ) (2,776 ) Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 81,632 $ 79,134 $ 20,845 $ 20,584 $ 20,530 $ 19,673 $ 19,980 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 4,050,449 $ 3,866,851 $ 3,764,018 $ 3,733,648 $ 3,679,436 Less: Total PPP loans 1,161 2,783 8,910 31,399 55,344 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 4,049,288 $ 3,864,068 $ 3,755,108 $ 3,702,249 $ 3,624,092 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 Allowance for credit losses - loans to

total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.