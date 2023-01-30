GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

English French

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) January 30, 2023 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.



Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

138,691 shares

€534 070.18

During the second half of 2022, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1339,376 shares for a total amount of €5,332,876.57

On the sell side: 1360,706 shares for a total amount of €5,417,420.02

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,627

On the sell side: 2,681

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D pipeline covers five therapeutic areas via six independent programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD)/organic acidemia disorder (OAD) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

APPENDIX

H2 2022

Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 627 1 339 376 5 332 876,57 2 681 1 360 706 5 417 420,02 01/07/2022 18 2832 8 636,41 13 2469 7 579,59 04/07/2022 15 2808 8 691,55 26 8288 25 737,37 05/07/2022 26 7955 25 355,01 29 20374 65 398,59 06/07/2022 16 4220 13 276,05 12 2554 8 074,20 07/07/2022 6 1292 4 214,35 24 8899 28 843,38 08/07/2022 2 353 1 147,97 3 353 1 155,01 11/07/2022 23 4786 16 105,83 60 12921 44 025,39 12/07/2022 94 20252 70 347,19 58 13230 46 243,87 13/07/2022 42 10361 35 632,51 75 14935 51 843,11 14/07/2022 51 7594 26 838,57 55 8492 30 277,12 15/07/2022 24 5592 20 168,69 27 6489 23 669,94 18/07/2022 9 1389 5 408,47 15 2212 8 634,27 19/07/2022 27 8839 34 172,53 38 13773 54 079,10 20/07/2022 24 7265 28 590,78 17 3085 12 212,57 21/07/2022 34 8808 34 820,54 41 11812 46 866,87 22/07/2022 32 22153 89 152,26 28 18909 76 315,28 25/07/2022 12 14922 59 574,53 19 13427 53 899,65 26/07/2022 31 11232 44 551,72 40 20028 80 002,82 27/07/2022 19 10060 41 342,68 39 26415 108 378,27 28/07/2022 26 9418 38 912,08 17 7242 30 148,74 29/07/2022 17 12497 51 651,92 20 7914 32 974,57 01/08/2022 1 1 4,10 3 1501 6 274,10 02/08/2022 9 6263 25 585,08 15 7001 28 751,16 03/08/2022 5 1001 4 190,16 8 6174 26 306,37 04/08/2022 1 1 4,30 10 2368 10 196,80 05/08/2022 1 1 4,21 1 1 4,21 08/08/2022 17 7348 32 226,71 44 17336 75 576,32 09/08/2022 34 20558 90 621,14 65 25540 113 134,55 10/08/2022 14 8158 36 494,73 17 11554 51 898,22 11/08/2022 14 7576 34 673,02 40 22251 102 215,38 12/08/2022 35 33277 155 164,19 22 13303 62 918,65 15/08/2022 5 2353 10 456,73 4 2353 10 602,56 16/08/2022 22 21578 95 969,67 16 7644 34 110,93 17/08/2022 22 22619 100 329,00 51 26105 116 296,45 18/08/2022 26 20650 91 952,66 39 20638 92 295,75 19/08/2022 13 5807 26 015,34 25 9945 44 599,92 22/08/2022 36 28559 126 375,37 43 19848 88 138,13 23/08/2022 10 16492 71 930,24 27 19189 84 180,80 24/08/2022 12 11909 52 188,66 27 17382 76 930,61 25/08/2022 31 10729 48 265,79 6 7628 34 572,63 26/08/2022 38 44327 192 992,68 34 16002 69 508,54 29/08/2022 12 13951 58 307,65 23 13951 58 628,41 30/08/2022 1 1 4,20 2 2693 11 590,57 31/08/2022 10 3515 14 902,59 1 1 4,24 01/09/2022 33 24865 102 788,38 5 2150 8 913,99 02/09/2022 7 4293 17 648,42 34 19333 80 084,35 05/09/2022 19 20428 82 590,12 6 3890 15 614,57 06/09/2022 18 24973 102 387,67 53 40867 167 645,46 07/09/2022 5 6561 26 954,80 29 25222 105 209,62 08/09/2022 43 31387 130 644,08 38 19826 82 034,71 09/09/2022 12 10404 44 324,93 24 22838 97 386,75 12/09/2022 18 12319 52 584,99 46 9844 42 208,64 13/09/2022 19 15108 65 074,08 30 17848 77 190,62 14/09/2022 14 7915 34 731,84 41 34226 153 756,47 15/09/2022 46 37477 157 799,25 15 7870 33 027,27 16/09/2022 38 19386 79 021,86 7 9608 39 669,71 19/09/2022 15 10082 41 220,27 36 22125 90 601,06 20/09/2022 27 15990 65 748,78 23 16552 68 650,63 21/09/2022 80 30448 122 056,66 15 10434 41 632,01 22/09/2022 54 32105 125 279,63 35 22489 87 974,88 23/09/2022 60 29919 114 633,69 16 12423 47 510,51 26/09/2022 51 13923 52 389,27 17 14149 53 597,74 27/09/2022 1 1 3,79 18 10784 41 364,22 28/09/2022 14 13249 49 988,03 26 16143 61 613,37 29/09/2022 17 17488 66 805,18 18 11149 42 489,89 30/09/2022 30 21589 80 660,81 30 20170 75 931,90 03/10/2022 25 11454 43 148,41 26 16250 61 858,59 04/10/2022 1 1 3,85 7 6532 25 796,50 05/10/2022 18 12767 49 687,55 1 1 4,00 06/10/2022 5 4844 18 736,65 10 7218 28 068,37 07/10/2022 13 8500 33 185,00 26 27500 107 755,09 10/10/2022 26 18069 69 895,02 18 8563 32 920,96 11/10/2022 25 5001 19 368,90 23 16007 62 603,86 12/10/2022 22 18812 74 025,73 5 1097 4 322,17 13/10/2022 20 8222 32 145,19 33 11629 45 869,37 14/10/2022 19 4723 19 220,49 16 9909 40 368,53 17/10/2022 17 3953 16 180,75 16 7571 31 231,06 18/10/2022 32 15666 64 248,53 11 5963 24 598,95 19/10/2022 30 18424 72 980,23 12 5078 20 011,61 20/10/2022 27 13956 53 614,74 27 10136 39 044,83 21/10/2022 31 6437 24 646,12 6 4061 15 629,64 24/10/2022 21 8927 34 293,22 26 10423 40 186,91 25/10/2022 6 5534 21 938,91 24 10985 43 633,67 26/10/2022 15 6559 26 531,41 14 6559 26 662,57 27/10/2022 25 9306 37 840,19 28 12558 51 282,53 28/10/2022 22 8654 34 898,81 6 3833 15 480,18 31/10/2022 8 5134 20 559,61 13 6708 27 035,49 01/11/2022 16 6687 26 819,27 8 2657 10 709,87 02/11/2022 16 9156 36 412,91 17 6373 25 412,77 03/11/2022 31 13140 51 341,18 4 1217 4 804,74 04/11/2022 16 8883 33 606,06 6 2694 10 288,20 07/11/2022 6 4274 16 123,65 19 9755 37 131,68 08/11/2022 22 9262 35 095,54 4 2670 10 107,16 09/11/2022 5 2707 10 244,60 2 2 7,59 10/11/2022 10 5406 20 415,75 16 7883 30 006,96 11/11/2022 32 11846 45 522,04 13 7410 28 538,92 14/11/2022 26 17701 68 097,67 12 32875 127 390,75 15/11/2022 8 4189 15 875,70 26 32539 123 603,57 16/11/2022 11 4883 18 515,64 3 1246 4 712,41 17/11/2022 14 6556 24 580,92 2 1181 4 407,54 18/11/2022 11 3634 13 447,77 10 21514 80 055,49 21/11/2022 9 3692 13 660,40 15 4494 16 689,22 22/11/2022 20 9455 34 165,67 14 5709 20 715,99 23/11/2022 8 1448 5 177,80 8 2543 9 154,80 24/11/2022 4 2088 7 550,53 10 3266 11 877,50 25/11/2022 8 2469 8 812,20 8 3414 12 265,45 28/11/2022 17 6652 23 726,33 12 4409 15 798,01 29/11/2022 29 8255 28 724,97 11 2460 8 542,89 30/11/2022 13 3523 12 079,07 8 3174 10 975,81 01/12/2022 26 4382 14 985,55 9 4288 14 728,95 02/12/2022 19 5893 19 979,66 13 7217 24 661,19 05/12/2022 24 8564 29 405,80 23 10534 36 427,04 06/12/2022 33 15052 50 880,54 7 2236 7 456,83 07/12/2022 14 6888 22 855,03 13 9278 30 970,32 08/12/2022 15 4492 14 844,38 9 4029 13 402,93 09/12/2022 19 8043 27 280,14 21 11612 39 335,34 12/12/2022 32 14821 49 336,65 26 6077 20 165,40 13/12/2022 14 5973 19 831,02 8 5186 17 330,36 14/12/2022 10 3008 10 003,81 5 2203 7 375,64 15/12/2022 15 6955 22 895,89 8 3478 11 511,50 16/12/2022 19 8737 28 556,32 13 5761 18 910,91 19/12/2022 5 1818 6 017,70 11 2741 9 105,47 20/12/2022 9 4328 14 206,66 10 5404 17 861,21 21/12/2022 9 3835 12 733,23 17 9080 30 470,95 22/12/2022 8 2851 10 016,56 28 8461 29 468,95 23/12/2022 12 4147 14 576,48 39 8935 31 654,68 27/12/2022 15 4797 17 336,21 12 7717 28 046,38 28/12/2022 15 7509 28 079,05 24 9089 33 821,51 29/12/2022 11 4830 18 456,14 38 13505 51 951,61 30/12/2022 25 10392 40 868,37 30 11640 45 997,31

