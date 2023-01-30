Gas Barrier Membrane Market to Obtain Overwhelming Growth of USD 4.14 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Gas Barrier Membrane Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. In the leading Gas Barrier Membrane market report, the market research analysis is drawn from the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. Quality insights about the market research are delivered here by keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend. This market research study helps to decide the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed, and the things required to build and uphold a brand image. An exceptional Gas Barrier Membrane market report assists clients in all possible ways to make strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the gas barrier membrane market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 2.32 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.14 billion by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Gas membranes offer a barrier against hazardous ground gases such as carbon dioxide, radon and methane The gas barrier membrane also acts as a dampproofing membrane and protects properties from moisture ingress. These membranes are puncture resistant and highly durable, making them perfect for new flooring constructions.

The global gas barrier membranes market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing concerns about preventing building structures from harmful chemicals and ground gases. The prevention of harmful and invisible gases entering into commercial and residential structures is expected to increase the demand for gas barrier membranes. Furthermore, growing construction on industrial and contaminated land is expected to rise the adoption of gas barrier membrane products during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Some of the major players operating in the gas barrier membrane market are:

British Polythene Limited (U.K.)

Industrial Textiles & Plastics Ltd (U.K.)

Delta Membrane (U.K.)

Monarflex sro (Europe)

Permagard Products Limited (U.K.)

Growth and expansion of the construction industry

Rise in demand for gas barrier membranes in the building and construction sector is increasing the growth rate of the global market. Construction on contaminated land spaces give rise to the emission of harmful gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, radon, and carbon monoxide. So, the gas barrier membranes are used for gas barrier protection, it helps to protect human health and the environment from harmful gases. According to Statistics Bureau Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, the country spent US$ 30,380 Bn on building and construction in 2017, on residential buildings, US$ 16,570 Bn and on non-residential buildings, spent US$ 13,810 Bn. Thus, growth in the construction industry is likely to create immense opportunities for the gas barrier membranes market in the near future.

Furthermore, increasing commercial constructions such as shopping centers, eateries, public buildings, conventional centers, and others will further generate various opportunities for the growth of the gas barrier membrane market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Gas Barrier Membrane Industry Research

Type

Radon Barrier Membranes

Self-Adhesive Gas Membranes

Liquid Gas Membranes

Others

Application

Residential Constructions

Commercial Constructions

End User

Chemical

Building and Construction

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising demand of gas barrier membrane for safety purposes

The gas barrier membranes are installed with relevant codes of practices, which provide safe solutions for the safety of buildings against several chemicals and gases that occur through contaminated land and nature. The multilayer structure, easy installation, and high strength propelled the gas barrier membrane's popularity. These barrier membranes are mainly mounted in the flooring foundation of new building property.

Increasing installation of gas barrier membrane

Nowadays, builders are focusing on installing gas barriers for commercial and residential construction, especially for suspended beam-and-block concrete floors, precast concrete slabs, and reinforced cast-in-situ concrete floors. The high use of barrier membranes to prevent chemicals and harmful gases from entering the property's interior is expected to enhance market growth.

Emission of harmful gases and shortage of the houses

The growing population rate and shortage of houses have driven the utilization and development of brownfield sites, landfill sites and old mine working lands, where waste has been buried. On these sites, there are maximum chances for the emission of harmful gases and chemicals. Thus, this factor leads to a higher demand of gas barrier membranes and eventually increases the market growth.

Moreover, increasing demand for single-family houses and standalone residential homes across major countries is anticipated to boost the gas barrier membrane market demand. Also, increasing awareness regarding safeguarding the living spaces and growing construction on industrial and contaminated land are some of the major factors behind the growth of the gas barrier membrane market

Gas Barrier Membrane Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the gas barrier membrane market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the gas barrier membrane market in terms of market share. This is due to the rising use of brownfield land for construction activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing construction industry and presence of skilled workforce in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of this market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in this industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global market?

