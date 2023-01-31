Helicopter Tourism Market Size Worth USD 1.12 Billion by 2030 at 3.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helicopter Tourism Market Scope:

As per the MRFR analysis report, the global market for Helicopter Tourism Market Information Report by Tourism Type, Ownership and Region, wherein the market is expected to acquire at USD USD 1.12 Billion at a CAGR Of 3.56% till 2030

A new facet of tourism is helicopter travel. Helicopter tours are available to passengers and visitors, providing them with private time and the chance to capture creative images of the skies over popular or less busy rural locations.

Competitive Dynamics:

To retain their market positions, the competitors in the helicopter tourist industry concentrate on methods including mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD USD 1.12 Billion CAGR 3.56% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Increased the number of customers opting for helicopter tours

The major market players are:

Airbus

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Leonardo – S.P.A

Russian Нelicopters JSC

Sikorsky 105

AVIC 108

Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

MD HELICOPTERS, INC.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing the number of tourism companies has led to an increase in the number of helicopters available for aerial tours. In addition to air ambulance and governmental carriers, helicopters have seen a considerable increase in demand from commercial customers. Helicopter tourism has seen a recent surge in popularity in a variety of cities in both established and developing countries, which is helping to fuel the growth of the helicopter tourism industry. Additionally, there has been a surge in the purchase of civilian helicopters for tourism as a result of an increase in commercial helicopter manufacturers around the world. When you add this to the rising desire for aerial tourism, you have a clearer picture of the expanding market for helicopter tourism.

Because helicopter trips are becoming more popular, the market for helicopter tourism is expanding. Cheap flights have been made possible by a rise in air travel over the past few decades. Because of this, the number of consumers who choose helicopter excursions grew. Because of the improved visibility for passengers on lower flights and the opportunity to visit locations that would otherwise be inaccessible, the global helicopter tourism market expects that the preference of helicopters as the perfect travel means for older tourists or people with disabilities, as well as an exceptional travel experience, will drive the market's future growth.

Artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) have a big impact on the travel and tourism business. Pre-trip and post-trip communication is now possible thanks to artificial intelligence. Travelers benefit from the assistance of a mobile app that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). Organizations can also benefit from the convenience and security that digital or instant payments provide. As a result, aerial tour service companies have a lot of room to grow with the application of these new technologies.

Market Restraints:

Aviation restrictions and tight visa requirements in addition to the high cost of helicopters are projected to limit market expansion in this sector.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic has affected every business in the world. Governments were forced to impose restrictions on the movement of commodities and people because to the steady increase in the number of virus-infected people. Because of travel restrictions enforced by numerous countries around the world, the number of tourists to tourist destinations dropped significantly. The government-enforced social and physical separation measures have also restricted social gatherings in tourist spots. Helicopter tourism's business volume decreased as a result of these obstacles.

Market Segmentation:

By tourism type

The market is dominated by the sector that caters to the needs of individual customers. Customized tours allow passengers to go wherever and whenever they want. Additionally, these personalized trips ensure that each and every one of their customers has a one-of-a-kind adventure. In the same way, consumers can design their own helicopter flights with a variety of tour operators.

By Ownership

In 2020, the market was controlled by the charter service segment. Instead of buying a full helicopter, users can purchase a portion of one through a program called fractional ownership helicopters. Owners of fractional helicopters pay a monthly maintenance charge as well as an hourly operation fee, which is handled by a professional helicopter maintenance company. Because of this, the costs of relocating or deadheading are reduced. Purchasing a sixteenth to a half interest in the planes makes them accessible to a large number of individuals.

Regional Analysis:

As a result of the flood of domestic tourists and the reduction in crude oil prices, North America is predicted to have a commanding proportion of the global helicopter tourism market in the year following the base year. Economic expansion in North America has been fueled primarily by travel and tourism. Aerial tours are expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the travel and tourism sector. Group and individual travel are important economic generators for countries. North American travel companies and operators have a big impact on the direction that tourism is taking in the modern world. North American travel spending is dominated by the United States. Both passengers and tour providers in the region have benefited from technological advancements.

In the base year, Europe is expected to have the second-largest share of the market because of the increased focus on helicopter tourism in countries such as Spain and Italy.

During the projection period, significant market growth is expected in the Asia Pacific region. The increase in the number of helicopter tourist service providers can be attributed to the region's high demand for rotorcraft tourism and to the sector's expansion.

Unmanned helicopter tourism is predicted to rise in regions like the Middle East & Africa and Latin America over the next several years due to a growing global interest in the technology.

