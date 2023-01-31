Kroger and Food Network’s Kalen Allen help customers “Save Big” in January

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kroger and its family of brands, Fred Meyer and Ralphs, partnered with Food Network’s Kalen Allen to host three grocery store visits in Seattle, Los Angeles and Houston this month to share savings tips with customers so they can stretch their grocery shopping dollars even further.



Allen, who found fame on “The Ellen Show” and is a judge on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown,” hosted a game show themed experience at the stores in the parking lot where customers played games to earn fuel points, free products, coupons and gift cards.

Kroger offers the following tips to save at the grocery store:

First, download the store app, use it to create your list and price items at home

Check out the weekly digital ads and the circular to see what’s on sale

Pay attention to the sales: From weekly deals and 5X savings events to “Must Buy” deals, each offer is a little different – double check the coupon to ensure you are taking full advantage of the savings the retailer has to offer.

Opt-in: Check your digital account preferences to ensure you’re set up to receive every savings and special sales event email.

Get mobile: Explore the mobile app to uncover additional digital savings, then quickly clip coupons directly to your loyalty card for your next shop.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a96380c8-99da-468a-aa38-a0d7f992b661