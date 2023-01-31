Ablation Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 12.6 Billion, by 2033 at 11.1% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ablation Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023. The market could grow at a promising CAGR of 11.1%, attaining a market valuation of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2033.



Key Factors Aiding the Growth of the Ablation Devices Market Between 2023 and 2033:

Wide adoption of minimally invasive surgical processes, owing to lesser patient trauma and recovery time

Wide utility in oncology, as incidences of cancer rise globally

Increasing consumer demand for radio-frequency-based ablation devices during the forecast period

Recent technological innovations such as heat-based ablation devices are aiding in consumer base expansion as well as application

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11254

Ablation Devices Offer Advantages Over Traditional Surgical Procedures

Ablation devices offer minimally invasive procedures, which are less painful than traditional surgical procedures. Hence the recovery time is also shorter. The damage incurred to the surrounding tissues shall also be minimal. This has bolstered consumer preference for the product.

Expansion of Product Application Warrants Key Innovations

The application of ablation Devices for large and bulky tissues isn’t possible currently. This includes sensitive areas such as the bone and neck nodules. Ablation treatment is yet to garner wide availability in remote locations. Hence, many patients belonging to low-income groups could have restricted access to ablation treatments.

Hence, key players must consistently work on developing alternatives that are more efficient with diverse applications. By making these new variants more affordable and easily accessible, key players can attract a larger consumer base. The heavy investments being channeled by key players into research and development could be beneficial for overcoming such market restraints, in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Between 2017 and 2022, the market recorded a CAGR of 9.8%, attaining a valuation of US$ 4.9 billion in 2022.

During the forecast period, the United States market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%, to reach a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion by 2033.

The United Kingdom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2023 and 2033.

The top segment by product type, the advanced ablation catheters, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%.

By technology, the radiofrequency segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.





Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11254

Key Market Developments:

In February 2022, Ra Medical Systems secured the patent for its latest innovation: a support catheter. The product can easily be combined with any small flexible liquid core catheter, facilitating laser ablation.

In November 2021, Hologic, Inc., launched the NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation (GEA). This latest innovation is crafted with EndoForm technology. The product can accommodate different types of anatomical variability and cervical canals.

In August 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched its advanced cryoablation system which is known as ICEfx™. The specialty of this device is that it is a more compact, portable alternative to older versions.





Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

AngioDynamics Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

Japan Lifeline Co.

CathRx Ltd.

AtriCure, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11254

Ablation Devices Market by Category

By Product Type:

Bipolar Energy Ablation Devices

Cryotherapy Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Ablation (HTA) Devices

Thermal Balloon Ablation Devices

Advanced Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Catheters Irrigated tip RF Ablation Catheters Laser Ablation Catheters

Standard Ablation Catheters Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems Accessories







By Technology:

Laser

Radiofrequency

Microwave

Ultrasound

Others





By Application:

Cardiovascular

Cancer

Urological

Ophthalmic

Others





By Functional:

Automated Robotics

Conventional

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics





View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ablation-devices-market

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Ablation Devices Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

View Full TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11254

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market Size – The global alcohol use disorder treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 700 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,300 million by registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market Share – The global bartonellosis therapeutics market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 3.72 Billion.

Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market Growth – The global acrocallosal therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 147.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 412.4 Million by 2033.

Abetalipoproteinemia Management Market Forecast – The global abetalipoproteinemia management market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 147 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 341 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.78 %.

Animal Healthcare Market Trends – The animal healthcare market size is projected to be valued at US$ 40.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 62.3 billion by 2033. The sales of animal healthcare are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com