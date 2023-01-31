Wearable Medical Devices Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable medical devices market is growing faster due to various market drivers, but technological advancements and developments are the main drivers of growth.

These wearable medical devices include sleep and fitness trackers, smartwatches, finger rings, pulse oximeters, body sensors, etc.

They are portable equipment that can monitor and diagnose patients’ vital health signals like blood pressure, respiration rate, heart rate, etc. These devices are placed externally on the patient’s body or worn to collect crucial data about patient health.

Wearable medical devices allow their users to view their vitals and other indicators of good health, as well as a variety of medical treatments. Not only are they a great product to improve the patient population’s lifestyle, but also to improve the lifestyle of the general population.

These devices can provide real-time data and historical data for evaluation while making it easy for everyone to use, thanks to user-friendly interfaces. Wearable medical devices have plenty of applications in the healthcare sector.

With technological innovation, features like EKG capabilities, fall detection, and a real-time blood glucose monitor have been added to these devices.

Other technological advancements, like artificial intelligence (AI), are also improving wearable medical devices. Recently, the FDA approved AI-based wearable technology that can measure different vital signs for at-home patient use.

Such technologies are a key driver for the global wearable medical devices market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the growth of this market due to a surge in health consciousness, awareness, and demand for at-home health monitoring and diagnoses.

Other features of wearable medical devices, like contact tracing capabilities and prompts to maintain social distancing, have helped them gain popularity since the pandemic. On the other hand, a wide range of fitness tracking, mental care, and individualised reporting features have made them attractive to the general public, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and professionals.

Once again, these features are accredited to technological advancements. They are the key factor driving the growth and boom of the global wearable medical devices market. Of course, there are other growth drivers, like increased cases of chronic diseases worldwide and the global rise in health consciousness and fitness trends.

The wearable medical devices industry has also been spurred by the widespread application of smartphones, mobile devices, and healthcare apps. The rise of such remote health information systems has significantly improved patient comfort, furthering demand.

However, as with any market’s growth, there are some restraints. Factors such as the high cost of acquisition, the high cost of maintaining them, and limited life cycles deter widespread adoption.

Another key restraint to the growth of the global wearable medical devices market is unfavourable regulations in certain regions. For example, many countries in the European region consider medical treatment with the physical presence of a doctor with the patient.

So, remote treatment solutions, like from certain wearable medical devices, are not eligible for reimbursement. Such outdated regulations are stifling the development of remote and wearable healthcare solutions.

However, once again, technology has the answer to this restraint. Advancements like 5G connectivity, AI, and machine learning (ML) capabilities are helping overcome the lack of real-time diagnosis and connection between doctors and patients.

These technologies also provide predictive diagnosis, which is further helping patient care. Ultimately, these new technologies can help innovate solutions and add to the growth of the wearable medical devices market.

However, the mentioned things alone do not paint the full picture of the global wearable medical devices market and technology’s hand in its growth.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Wearable Medical Devices Market-

By Type:

Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Smart Clothing

Patches

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

By Device Type:

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

o Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

o Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Sleep Monitoring Devices

o Fatal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

o Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

o Pain Management Devices

o Rehabilitation Devices

o Respiratory Therapy Devices

o Insulin Pumps

By Application:

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

