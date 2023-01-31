RIBER: 2022 FULL-YEAR REVENUES

French English





2022 FULL-YEAR REVENUES

2022 full-year revenues of €27.8 m strongly impacted by difficulties sourcing electronic components

Order book up +102% to €29.9m at end-2022 and historic level of system orders at €24.6 million

Outlook for revenue growth of over +35% in 2023

Governance team expanded: new Executive Board member appointed

Bezons, January 31, 2023 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2022.

Change in revenues

€m 2022 2021 Change First quarter 2.4 3.2 -25% Second quarter 6.8 6.0 +13% Third quarter 3.0 6.6 -55% Fourth quarter 15.6 15.4 +2% Full-year 27.8 31.2 -11% €m 2022 2021 Change Systems 14.8 17.4 -15% Services and accessories 13.0 13.8 -6% Full-year 27.8 31.2 -11%

MBE systems revenues came to €14.8m, down 15%. Six MBE systems, including four production units, were delivered over the year, compared with eight systems, including four production units, in 2021. Despite the Company’s efforts to resolve the supply chain disruption affecting electronic components, the delivery of two research systems, representing an amount of €2.9m, had to be deferred to 2023.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €13m, down 6% versus a historically high basis for comparison. This change primarily reflects the deferral to 2023 of the delivery of a major accessories order because of supply tensions and delays.

2022 full-year revenues came to €27.8m, down 11% from 2021, with the following breakdown: 23% in Europe, 72% in Asia, and 5% in North America.

Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 24.6 7.9 +212% Services and accessories 5.3 6.9 -23% Full-year 29.9 14.8 +102%



The order book at December 31, 2022 represented €29.9m, with 102% year-on-year growth.

Orders for MBE systems are up 212% to €24.6m and include 11 systems. This order book does not include the option to buy announced on June 8, 2022 covering four production machines for which the firm orders will be confirmed in 2023 when the export license is obtained.

Orders for services and accessories are temporarily down at the end of 2022.

Outlook

Factoring in the deferral of two machine deliveries to 2023 and the increase in the order book, RIBER is forecasting 2023 full-year revenues of approximately €40m, up by at least 35% compared with 2022.

With very buoyant market trends and a strong prospect pipeline, the order intake levels are expected to remain robust in 2023.

Appointment of Mr. Christian Dupont as Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board

RIBER’s Supervisory Board met on January 25, 2023, chaired by Ms Annie Geoffroy. As proposed by the Appointments and Compensation Committee, it appointed Mr Christian Dupont as a member and Vice-Chairman of the Company’s Executive Board from February 6, 2023.

This appointment is in line with the expansion of the Company’s Executive Board to three members. Mr Christian Dupont’s mission will be in particular to further strengthen RIBER’s commercial development and marketing thanks to his extensive experience of the microelectronics industry and its players. His strong people skills and his interest in high-tech entrepreneurial development represent strong assets to support RIBER with a new expansion phase.

Biography:

After graduating as an engineer from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), Mr Christian Dupont, 59, began his career in 1988 with Texas Instruments, where in 1992 he helped create its Wireless business unit, which became the wireless semiconductor market leader for 15 years. He was a Marketing Manager before being appointed to head up the business unit in Dallas and Nice, where he was in charge of the wireless business unit in Europe. From 2007 to 2010, he was CEO of the startup Varioptic (electro-optics), which was sold to Parrot, before serving until 2015 as CEO of PoLight in Norway (MEMS Auto-Focus), which listed on Oslo’s stock market. From 2015 to 2021, he was Chairman and CEO of CEO-CF, the leading collaboration platform for executives from high-growth European technology companies. In 2018, he helped restructure and refinance Dolphin Integration (semiconductors) as its CEO. From 2019, he was CEO of Digitsole (digital health).

Next date

RIBER will release its 2022 full-year earnings on April 14, 2023 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

