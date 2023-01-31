Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
|Average price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|24.01.2023
|125 000
|80.82
|10 102 088
|25.01.2023
|123 000
|81.44
|10 017 022
|26.01.2023
|123 000
|81.48
|10 022 446
|27.01.2023
|125 000
|80.67
|10 084 163
|30.01.2023
|125 000
|80.90
|10 112 750
|Previous transactions
|12 248 000
|Total transaction under the program
|12 869 000
|69.19
|890 366 038
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 321 403 shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment